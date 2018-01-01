Aarti Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524208
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AARTIIND
|ISIN Code: INE769A01020
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1158.35
|
-5.95
(-0.51%)
|
OPEN
1178.00
|
HIGH
1178.00
|
LOW
1143.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1156.55
|
-11.45
(-0.98%)
|
OPEN
1174.95
|
HIGH
1174.95
|
LOW
1145.00
About Aarti Industries Ltd.
Aarti Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in manufacturing of dyes, pigments, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and rubber chemicals. They primarily produce Benzene-based basic and intermediate chemicals in India. Their subsidiaries include Aarti Corporate Services Ltd, Aarti Healthcare Ltd and Alchemie Europe Ltd. They are having 16 manufacturing units spread across G...> More
Aarti Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9,512
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|37.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.08
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.09
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|175.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.61
News
Announcement
-
Aarti Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Aarti Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Aarti Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|990.22
|770.23
|28.56
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.01
|-22.77
|Total Income
|991
|771.24
|28.49
|Total Expenses
|812.41
|620
|31.03
|Operating Profit
|178.59
|151.24
|18.08
|Net Profit
|90.19
|73.84
|22.14
|Equity Capital
|41.06
|41.06
|-
Aarti Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Castrol India
|206.75
|1.25
|20450.06
|Godrej Inds.
|538.90
|-1.25
|18123.21
|Tata Chemicals
|690.85
|0.55
|17600.09
|Aarti Inds.
|1158.35
|-0.51
|9512.37
|BASF India
|2086.40
|1.42
|9032.03
|Solar Inds.
|987.95
|-0.38
|8940.95
|Guj Fluorochem
|779.65
|-0.06
|8568.35
Aarti Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aarti Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|17/11
|Centrum Broking
|Outperform
|700
|Details
|20/07
|CD Equisearch
|Buy
|524
|Details
|01/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|526
|Details
Aarti Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|-1.34%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.08%
|1.52%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|27.54%
|31.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.67%
|34.44%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.65%
|49.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|234.30%
|263.41%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aarti Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1143.00
|
|1178.00
|Week Low/High
|1143.00
|
|1185.00
|Month Low/High
|1124.70
|
|1191.00
|YEAR Low/High
|720.00
|
|1191.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|1191.00
