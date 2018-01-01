JUST IN
Aarti Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524208 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AARTIIND ISIN Code: INE769A01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1158.35 -5.95
(-0.51%)
OPEN

1178.00

 HIGH

1178.00

 LOW

1143.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1156.55 -11.45
(-0.98%)
OPEN

1174.95

 HIGH

1174.95

 LOW

1145.00
OPEN 1178.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1164.30
VOLUME 3466
52-Week high 1190.90
52-Week low 720.00
P/E 31.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9,512
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Aarti Industries Ltd.

Aarti Industries Ltd

Aarti Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in manufacturing of dyes, pigments, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and rubber chemicals. They primarily produce Benzene-based basic and intermediate chemicals in India. Their subsidiaries include Aarti Corporate Services Ltd, Aarti Healthcare Ltd and Alchemie Europe Ltd. They are having 16 manufacturing units spread across G...

Aarti Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,512
EPS - TTM () [*S] 37.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.08
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 175.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Aarti Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 990.22 770.23 28.56
Other Income 0.78 1.01 -22.77
Total Income 991 771.24 28.49
Total Expenses 812.41 620 31.03
Operating Profit 178.59 151.24 18.08
Net Profit 90.19 73.84 22.14
Equity Capital 41.06 41.06 -
Aarti Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Castrol India 206.75 1.25 20450.06
Godrej Inds. 538.90 -1.25 18123.21
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 17600.09
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -0.51 9512.37
BASF India 2086.40 1.42 9032.03
Solar Inds. 987.95 -0.38 8940.95
Guj Fluorochem 779.65 -0.06 8568.35
Aarti Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.63
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 3.88
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 13.01
Indian Public 25.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.08
Aarti Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
17/11 Centrum Broking Outperform 700 PDF IconDetails
20/07 CD Equisearch Buy 524 PDF IconDetails
01/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 526 PDF IconDetails
Aarti Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.43% -1.34% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.08% 1.52% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 27.54% 31.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.67% 34.44% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.65% 49.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 234.30% 263.41% 17.24% 19.01%

Aarti Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1143.00
1178.00
Week Low/High 1143.00
1185.00
Month Low/High 1124.70
1191.00
YEAR Low/High 720.00
1191.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
1191.00

Quick Links for Aarti Industries: