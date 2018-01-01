JUST IN
Arihant Superstructures Ltd.

BSE: 506194 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ARIHANTSUP ISIN Code: INE643K01018
BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar 130.50 -0.40
(-0.31%)
OPEN

132.30

 HIGH

133.05

 LOW

127.00
NSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar 130.90 -0.40
(-0.30%)
OPEN

132.75

 HIGH

133.75

 LOW

126.70
OPEN 132.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 130.90
VOLUME 57106
52-Week high 211.00
52-Week low 100.10
P/E 20.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 537
Buy Price 131.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 131.50
Sell Qty 41.00
About Arihant Superstructures Ltd.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd

Arihant Superstructures Ltd was founded in the year 1999. The company has inherited its unshakable values form chhajer Group. Under the guidance of Chairman & Managing director Mr. Ashok Chhajer, the group has met real estate demands if the age by continuosly delivering concrete pinnacles of spatial splendour. The company is the member of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai & MCHI and now we are I...

Arihant Superstructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   537
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.76
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arihant Superstructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.87 36.92 10.7
Other Income 0.18 0.31 -41.94
Total Income 41.05 37.24 10.23
Total Expenses 32.64 27.13 20.31
Operating Profit 8.41 10.11 -16.82
Net Profit 2.67 5.14 -48.05
Equity Capital 41.16 41.16 -
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Peninsula Land 23.35 -1.27 651.93
Shrist Infra 290.00 0.35 643.80
Emami Infra. 259.65 0.19 630.95
Arihant Super. 130.50 -0.31 537.14
Arvind SmartSp. 160.10 1.01 509.92
Hubtown 68.75 -1.72 500.09
Newtime Infra. 22.15 -4.94 426.83
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.14
Banks/FIs 0.27
FIIs 1.20
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.94
Indian Public 10.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.47
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.95% -3.47% 0.09% -0.90%
1 Month -13.55% -11.28% -1.52% -0.87%
3 Month -10.37% -10.47% 1.65% 0.96%
6 Month -29.54% -31.11% 5.03% 4.32%
1 Year 19.94% NA 16.69% 16.10%
3 Year 253.66% NA 16.75% 18.36%

Arihant Superstructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 127.00
133.05
Week Low/High 119.00
137.00
Month Low/High 119.00
154.00
YEAR Low/High 100.10
211.00
All TIME Low/High 3.32
211.00

