You are here » Home
» Company
» Arihant Superstructures Ltd
Arihant Superstructures Ltd.
|BSE: 506194
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ARIHANTSUP
|ISIN Code: INE643K01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:34 | 12 Mar
|
130.50
|
-0.40
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
132.30
|
HIGH
133.05
|
LOW
127.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:21 | 12 Mar
|
130.90
|
-0.40
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
132.75
|
HIGH
133.75
|
LOW
126.70
|OPEN
|132.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|130.90
|VOLUME
|57106
|52-Week high
|211.00
|52-Week low
|100.10
|P/E
|20.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|537
|Buy Price
|131.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|131.50
|Sell Qty
|41.00
|OPEN
|132.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|131.30
|VOLUME
|64244
|52-Week high
|208.80
|52-Week low
|100.00
|P/E
|20.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|537
|Buy Price
|130.60
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|130.90
|Sell Qty
|265.00
|OPEN
|132.30
|CLOSE
|130.90
|VOLUME
|57106
|52-Week high
|211.00
|52-Week low
|100.10
|P/E
|20.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|537
|Buy Price
|131.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|131.50
|Sell Qty
|41.00
|OPEN
|132.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|131.30
|VOLUME
|64244
|52-Week high
|208.80
|52-Week low
|100.00
|P/E
|20.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|537.14
|Buy Price
|130.60
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|130.90
|Sell Qty
|265.00
About Arihant Superstructures Ltd.
Arihant Superstructures Ltd
Arihant Superstructures Ltd was founded in the year 1999. The company has inherited its unshakable values form chhajer Group. Under the guidance of Chairman & Managing director Mr. Ashok Chhajer, the group has met real estate demands if the age by continuosly delivering concrete pinnacles of spatial splendour. The company is the member of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai & MCHI and now we are I...> More
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Arihant Superstructures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.87
|36.92
|10.7
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.31
|-41.94
|Total Income
|41.05
|37.24
|10.23
|Total Expenses
|32.64
|27.13
|20.31
|Operating Profit
|8.41
|10.11
|-16.82
|Net Profit
|2.67
|5.14
|-48.05
|Equity Capital
|41.16
|41.16
| -
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - Peer Group
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.95%
|-3.47%
|0.09%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-13.55%
|-11.28%
|-1.52%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-10.37%
|-10.47%
|1.65%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-29.54%
|-31.11%
|5.03%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|19.94%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|253.66%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.36%
Arihant Superstructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|127.00
|
|133.05
|Week Low/High
|119.00
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|119.00
|
|154.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.10
|
|211.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.32
|
|211.00
Quick Links for Arihant Superstructures: