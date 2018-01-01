JUST IN
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd.

BSE: 502015 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ASOCSTONE ISIN Code: INE443A01030
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 31.50 -1.50
(-4.55%)
OPEN

32.50

 HIGH

33.00

 LOW

31.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd.

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd

Promoted by the Jatias of Rajasthan, Associated Stone Industries (ASIL) is involved in mining and polishing Kotah stone, which is found only in Kotah district, Rajasthan. ASIL, one of the oldest units in this segment, commenced operations in 1945. The company has an enviable record of dividends, sustained consistently since 1945-46, its first year of operations. The bonus record, too, has been...> More

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   261
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.86
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.91
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 67.01 54.4 23.18
Other Income 2.02 2.35 -14.04
Total Income 69.03 56.74 21.66
Total Expenses 67.16 44.66 50.38
Operating Profit 1.87 12.08 -84.52
Net Profit -1.65 3.7 -144.59
Equity Capital 8.29 8.29 -
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shirpur Gold 133.75 2.10 389.75
Dec.Gold Mines 34.15 -1.16 317.25
Indsil Hydro 173.50 -2.36 275.69
Assoc. Stone Ind 31.50 -4.55 261.13
Shyam Century 9.75 1.04 216.64
Ferro Alloys Cor 8.31 4.92 153.98
Guj NRE Coke 0.93 -4.12 149.22
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.41
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.03% NA 0.02% -0.91%
1 Month -12.86% NA -1.59% -0.88%
3 Month -24.91% NA 1.58% 0.95%
6 Month -22.22% NA 4.96% 4.31%
1 Year -26.49% NA 16.61% 16.09%
3 Year 257.95% NA 16.67% 18.35%

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.15
33.00
Week Low/High 31.15
36.00
Month Low/High 31.15
39.00
YEAR Low/High 31.15
49.00
All TIME Low/High 0.48
49.00

