Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd.
|BSE: 502015
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ASOCSTONE
|ISIN Code: INE443A01030
|
BSE
LIVE
14:12 | 12 Mar
|
31.50
|
-1.50
(-4.55%)
|
OPEN
32.50
|
HIGH
33.00
|
LOW
31.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.00
|VOLUME
|10736
|52-Week high
|49.25
|52-Week low
|31.15
|P/E
|14.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|261
|Buy Price
|31.50
|Buy Qty
|144.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|32.50
|CLOSE
|33.00
|VOLUME
|10736
|52-Week high
|49.25
|52-Week low
|31.15
|P/E
|14.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|261
|Buy Price
|31.50
|Buy Qty
|144.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|12.00
About Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd.
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd
Promoted by the Jatias of Rajasthan, Associated Stone Industries (ASIL) is involved in mining and polishing Kotah stone, which is found only in Kotah district, Rajasthan. ASIL, one of the oldest units in this segment, commenced operations in 1945.
The company has an enviable record of dividends, sustained consistently since 1945-46, its first year of operations. The bonus record, too, has been...> More
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - Financial Results
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - Peer Group
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.03%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-12.86%
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-24.91%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-22.22%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-26.49%
|NA
|16.61%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|257.95%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.35%
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.15
|
|33.00
|Week Low/High
|31.15
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|31.15
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.15
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah):