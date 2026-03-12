CBSE Class 12 English paper analysis 2026: Answer Key, challenges & review

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) concluded the Class 12 English board examination for the 2026 academic session at 1:30 PM today, March 12, with thousands of students across India appearing for the paper at various examination centres.

All students studying science, business, and the arts take English as a common subject. It is sometimes referred to as a scoring topic and is crucial to students' ultimate CBSE Class 12 results in 2026.

The CBSE Class 12 English question paper 2026 comprised sections like Reading Comprehension, Writing Skills, Grammar, and Literature in accordance with the English exam format. There were 20% multiple-choice questions, 50% competency-based questions, and 30% SA and LA-type questions.

CBSE 12th English Paper Pattern 2026

· Section A: Reading Skills- 22 Marks

· Section B: Creative Writing Skills- 18 Marks

· Section C: Literature (Flamingo & Vistas) - 40 Marks

· Total: Theory Exam (3 Hours) - 80 Marks.

CBSE Class 12 English Paper 2026 difficulty Level?

The overall difficulty level of the CBSE Class 12 English exam 2026 was reported to be easy to moderate, with many students describing the paper as well-balanced and manageable. The detailed difficulty level and analysis will soon be shared by students who are already leaving the examination halls as the paper concluded at 1.30 pm. The analysis will assist students in determining how difficult or simple the paper was.

Experts typically consider 55–65 points a good attempt in the theory paper based on historical trends. This is contingent upon the marking system and overall degree of difficulty.

CBSE Class 12 English board: What made the 2025 paper unique

The CBSE Class 12 English board examination in 2025 drew attention for its balanced structure and strong focus on competency-based questions, moving beyond rote learning to test students’ understanding and interpretation skills.

Many students said the reading comprehension passages required careful analysis, while the writing section challenged them to present well-structured responses within strict word limits and prescribed formats. In the literature segment, extract-based questions asked students to link the given passages with the broader themes of the chapters.

Teachers observed that the paper rewarded clarity, conceptual understanding, and organised answers rather than long memorised responses. The same approach is widely expected to continue in the CBSE Class 12 English board exam in 2026 as well.

CBSE Class 12 English Paper 2026: How to calculate score using answer key?

By comparing their responses to the answer key, students can estimate their grades. While short and long response questions should be assessed according to their main ideas, structure, and justification, multiple-choice questions can be verified directly.