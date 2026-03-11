Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2027: Check eligibility and exam pattern

Agniveer registration date: The Indian Navy has announced the Agniveer recruitment campaign for the 2027 batches. Applications are being accepted for SSR, MR, and SSR (Medical) Sailor positions under the Agniveer scheme. Interested candidates can now register for the exams.

The applicants can complete the registration process between March 14 and April 6, 2026. Candidates will be recruited through the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026, with the selection process taking place in two phases. Interested parties may apply via the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Agniveer 2027: Important dates

· Notification released- March 10, 2026

· Online application begins- March 14, 2026

· Deadline to apply- April 6, 2026

· Correction window- April 10 to 11, 2026

· INET 2026 exam- May 2026

· Result announcement- May to June 2026.

Agniveer Recruitment 2027 Eligibility

The Agniveer scheme's eligibility conditions vary depending on the type of entry. Candidates for Agniveer (SSR) positions must have completed their 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics from an accredited board.

Candidates for vocational courses who have taken mathematics and physics as non-vocational subjects may also be qualified in some circumstances.

Applicants must have completed Class 12 (Matriculation) with at least 50% aggregate marks from a reputable education board to be considered for Agniveer (MR) positions.

The age range for Agniveer entry typically ranges from 17.5 to 23 years, depending on the intake announcement, and recruitment is available to unmarried male and female candidates.

The interested candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 550 to apply for the exam. This will be essential for successful registration.

How can candidates apply for the Agniveer Recruitment 2027?

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website - joinindianarmy.gov.in.

Step 2: Register by filling in their basic details and creating login credentials.

Step 3: Fill in your personal, educational and contact details in the form.

Step 4: Upload scanned documents, signatures and photographs.

Step 5: Select the preferred exam city and submit the application form online.

What is the Agniveer 2027 exam pattern?

A computer-based examination (CBT) is typically used for the recruiting exam for Agniveer entrants. The written exam is worth 100 marks, with one mark awarded for each right answer, according to the standards.

Every wrong response results in a deduction of 0.25 marks under the negative marking system.

Those who pass the written exam are selected for the following round, which consists of medical examinations and physical fitness testing before final merit preparation.

About the Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 2027

The recruitment campaign is a part of the Agnipath program, a four-year military service program designed to enlist young men and women. Agniveer (SSR-Senior Secondary Recruit) and Agniveer (MR-Matric Recruit) are two of the categories under which the Indian Navy organises recruitment.

Candidates selected as Agniveers under this program serve in the Navy for four years and receive monthly compensation starting at about Rs 30,000 in the first year, along with yearly raises and extra benefits like risk and hardship allowance.

In accordance with the recruitment standards emphasised by the Indian Navy, the selection procedure will comprise a computer-based written test, a physical fitness assessment, and a medical examination.

What happens after four years of Agniveer service?

Agniveers will serve in the military for four years as part of the Agnipath program. Depending on organisational performance and needs, certain recruits may be retained in the military after their service is over.

Others will receive skill certificates and the Seva Nidhi financial package, which could help them find work in civilian areas.