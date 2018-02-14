Asya Infosoft Ltd.
|BSE: 511144
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE520G01016
|BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar
|39.50
|
0.80
(2.07%)
|
OPEN
41.50
|
HIGH
41.50
|
LOW
38.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Asya Infosoft Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Asya Infosoft Ltd.
Asya Infrastructure & Tourism Corporation Limited engages in the operation of amusement park in India. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies [West Bengals] in Calcutta on December 2, 1985 and received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 10, 1985. The company was promoted by Rajnikant Ajmera, Himanshu Ajmera & Nirmalsinh Rana. ...> More
Asya Infosoft Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|48
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|329.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.93
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Statement For Investor Complaints For The Qtr Ended 31.12.2017.
-
Asya Infosoft Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.65
|0.06
|983.33
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.1
|30
|Total Income
|0.78
|0.16
|387.5
|Total Expenses
|0.7
|0.06
|1066.67
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.1
|-20
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Equity Capital
|12.06
|12.06
|-
Asya Infosoft Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Simran Farms
|141.50
|-2.95
|53.63
|Madhav Marbles
|59.60
|1.02
|53.34
|Mangalam Timber
|27.00
|0.75
|49.49
|Asya Infosoft
|39.50
|2.07
|47.64
|Camson Bio Tech.
|15.60
|1.63
|46.80
|Sanco Trans
|254.25
|4.95
|45.76
|Riddhi Corporate
|139.50
|-10.00
|45.34
Asya Infosoft Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.24%
|NA
|0.36%
|-0.69%
|1 Month
|-7.39%
|NA
|-1.26%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-19.96%
|NA
|1.93%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|-11.14%
|NA
|5.31%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|-38.33%
|NA
|17.00%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|11.74%
|NA
|17.07%
|18.61%
Asya Infosoft Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.20
|
|41.50
|Week Low/High
|38.20
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|38.20
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.10
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.35
|
|122.00
