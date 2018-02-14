JUST IN
Asya Infosoft Ltd.

BSE: 511144 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE520G01016
BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar 39.50 0.80
(2.07%)
OPEN

41.50

 HIGH

41.50

 LOW

38.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asya Infosoft Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 41.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.70
VOLUME 5411
52-Week high 68.40
52-Week low 35.10
P/E 329.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 39.05
Buy Qty 35.00
Sell Price 40.00
Sell Qty 200.00
About Asya Infosoft Ltd.

Asya Infosoft Ltd

Asya Infrastructure & Tourism Corporation Limited engages in the operation of amusement park in India. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies [West Bengals] in Calcutta on December 2, 1985 and received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 10, 1985. The company was promoted by Rajnikant Ajmera, Himanshu Ajmera & Nirmalsinh Rana. ...> More

Asya Infosoft Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 329.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Asya Infosoft Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.65 0.06 983.33
Other Income 0.13 0.1 30
Total Income 0.78 0.16 387.5
Total Expenses 0.7 0.06 1066.67
Operating Profit 0.08 0.1 -20
Net Profit 0.05 0.05 0
Equity Capital 12.06 12.06 -
> More on Asya Infosoft Ltd Financials Results

Asya Infosoft Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Simran Farms 141.50 -2.95 53.63
Madhav Marbles 59.60 1.02 53.34
Mangalam Timber 27.00 0.75 49.49
Asya Infosoft 39.50 2.07 47.64
Camson Bio Tech. 15.60 1.63 46.80
Sanco Trans 254.25 4.95 45.76
Riddhi Corporate 139.50 -10.00 45.34
> More on Asya Infosoft Ltd Peer Group

Asya Infosoft Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 44.37
> More on Asya Infosoft Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Asya Infosoft Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.24% NA 0.36% -0.69%
1 Month -7.39% NA -1.26% -0.65%
3 Month -19.96% NA 1.93% 1.18%
6 Month -11.14% NA 5.31% 4.55%
1 Year -38.33% NA 17.00% 16.35%
3 Year 11.74% NA 17.07% 18.61%

Asya Infosoft Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.20
41.50
Week Low/High 38.20
44.00
Month Low/High 38.20
45.00
YEAR Low/High 35.10
68.00
All TIME Low/High 2.35
122.00

