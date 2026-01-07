Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM-Kisan 2026 update: Farmer ID, e-KYC now mandatory for 22nd instalment

PM-Kisan 2026 update: Farmer ID, e-KYC now mandatory for 22nd instalment

As the government prepares to release the 22nd PM-KISAN instalment, farmers must now complete e-KYC and obtain a mandatory Farmer ID to remain eligible for upcoming payments in 2026

PM Kisan Yojna 22 installement: How to do the PM Kisan e-KYC online: Step-by-step guide .(Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Date: As the New Year begins, farmers across India are set to receive welcome relief with the release of the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN). The government will also credit the 23rd and 24th instalments in the coming months. However, the 2026 cycle brings a major policy change that farmers must take note of.
 
To continue to benefit from the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers must now possess a unique Farmer ID. The government has clarified that beneficiaries without a Farmer ID may be excluded from future instalments. Therefore, this news is crucial for you if you also wish to receive funds under the upcoming PM Kisan Yojana instalment.
 

What is PM-KISAN Yojna?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a flagship income-support initiative that provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers, disbursed in three equal instalments. The funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to support household and agricultural expenses.
 
To assist farmers with household and farming expenses, the central government directly deposits this amount into their bank accounts.

PM Kisan scheme 2026: Points to remember

For farmers who get assistance under the PM Kisan Yojana, the Agriculture Department has mandated e-KYC. Farmers won't be able to take advantage of the perks if they don't complete their KYC. 

According to reports, availing PM Kisan benefits now also requires a Farmer ID. The Rs 2000 instalment will be withheld in the absence of a Farmer ID and e-KYC. To prevent payment problems, farmers are recommended to finish all requirements as quickly as possible. 

22nd Instalment of PM Kisan 2026: Eligibility

·        e-KYC is completed
 
·        Aadhaar is linked with a bank account
 
·        Land records are verified
 
·        If any errors are found in a farmer’s financial status, land records, or other details, their name may be deleted from the beneficiary list.

How to do the PM Kisan e-KYC online: Step-by-step guide

·        Farmers can complete the e-KYC process online using OTP
 
·        Log on to the official PM Kisan website 
        Press on the “e-KYC” option
 
·        Fill in your Aadhaar number
 
·        Fill in your registered mobile number
 
·        Submit the OTP received on your mobile. 

PM Kisan Samman Yojana 2026: Where can farmers check their instalment status?

·        Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in
 
·        Press on “Beneficiary Status”
 
·        Fill in your Aadhaar / mobile/registration number
 
·        Verify with OTP
 
·        You will also get an SMS on your registered mobile number when the instalment is disbursed.
 

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

