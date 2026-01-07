Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AIBE 20 result 2025: Final Answer Key out at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 result 2025: Final Answer Key out at allindiabarexamination.com

The AIBE-20 final answer key has been released on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can download the answer key PDF by visiting the site and choosing the answer key link

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 released

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 released

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) final answer key has been made available by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates who took the All India Bar Examination can view the final answer key on allindiabarexamination.com, the official website of AIBE.
 
On November 30, 2025, the 20th bar exam was administered nationwide at various exam centres. Results are expected to be announced in late January or early February 2026.
 
From 1 to 4 pm, the exam was administered in a single shift. On December 3, the preliminary answer key was made available. The opportunity for objections began on December 3, 2025, and ended on December 10, 2025.
 

How to download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025?

·        Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com 
·        Press on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key PDF link

·        Download the answer key PDF and cross-check your answers
 
·        Calculate your score and save the answer key PDF.

How to download the AIBE XX result 2025?

·        Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
 
·        Log in using AIBE login credentials, i.e. roll number and password.
 
·        The individual result will be showcased on screen
 
·        Download the AIBE 20 Scorecard by pressing the download button. 

What is AIBE 20?

The 20th edition of the All India Bar Examination, a national certification test administered by the Bar Council of India (BCI), is called AIBE 20 (or AIBE XX).
 
To get a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is legally necessary to practice law and represent clients in Indian courts, law graduates must pass this qualifying exam. 
 
The candidate's name, roll number, aggregate and subject-specific marks, pass/fail status, and other information will be included in the AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF. Please visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com for information about the AIBE 20 exam in 2025.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

