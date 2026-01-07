Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay's film storms South India with sellouts

The release of Thalapathy Vijay's last movie, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled for Jan 9, making it a memorable day for Tamil cinema. Sivakarthikeyan's Parashakti and Vijay's movies are scheduled to clash

Sonika Nitin Nimje
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Jana Nayagan Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated final film before he transitions fully into politics is gearing up for a blockbuster opening. Releasing on 9 January, Jana Nayagan is not just another star-driven entertainer — it marks the end of an era for Tamil cinema and arrives amid a high-voltage box-office clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parashakti.
 
But just days before its release, the film is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), prompting KVN Productions to move court over the delay.

Sacnilk reports that Jana Nayagan has already sold 2,73,460 seats through advance booking on its first day. With 2,297 shows and ₹7.27 crore in advance sales at an average ticket price of ₹215, the original Tamil version of the movie is leading the way.
 
 
However, the Hindi version of Jana Nayagan, known as Jan Neta, lags well behind the Tamil version. With 79 tickets sold from 15 shows, the Hindi version has contributed ₹22,410, bringing the total advance booking gross in India to ₹7.28 crore with 2,73,460 tickets sold across 2,312 shows. Jana Nayagan is aiming for an opening day with ₹10.05 crore, taking into account reserved seats.

Advance ticket sales have already started to increase on websites like BookMyShow, even though KVN Productions has petitioned the court about the delay in getting the censor certificate.

According to BookMyShow, tickets for early shows at single screens like Gopalan Grand Mall, Gopalan Cinemas, V Cinema, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Sri Krishna, and Brundha RGB are already sold out. The first-day-first-show (FDFS) screenings in Karnataka are set to begin at 6 p.m. 

Single screens have opened advance bookings in Kerala, where Vijay's fan following has developed gradually over the years, and trade analysts report a robust response. Consider the ticket sales in Kerala and Karnataka, for example.
 
The cost of tickets is another intriguing consideration. Single-screen FDFS tickets in Karnataka are being sold for an incredible Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,800. However, theatres in Tamil Nadu are required to follow government-mandated tariffs, which are limited to Rs 190.
 
According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan is also off to a great start abroad, with advance bookings allegedly exceeding Rs 25 crore. Subramaniam summarises the expectations, "Over the past decade, Vijay's films have consistently performed well at the box office. His mass following in Tamil Nadu is unmatched, and we believe Jana Nayagan will do well too. The FDFS in Tamil Nadu will begin at 9 am, unlike in some other states."

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan — also referred to as Thalapathy 69 — is billed as a high-octane political action thriller. It is Vijay's final cinematic outing before he formally enters politics.
 
The film features an extensive multi-industry ensemble including Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Produced by KVN Productions, the film is reportedly mounted on a hefty ₹300-crore budget.
 
With the stage set for a massive release, all eyes are now on whether Jana Nayagan can meet the skyrocketing fan expectations — and deliver a historic farewell for one of Tamil cinema’s biggest icons.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

