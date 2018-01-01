JUST IN
Bajaj Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500034 Sector: Financials
NSE: BAJFINANCE ISIN Code: INE296A01024
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 1667.00 15.15
(0.92%)
OPEN

1664.00

 HIGH

1679.80

 LOW

1656.30
NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar 1668.30 14.10
(0.85%)
OPEN

1663.00

 HIGH

1681.90

 LOW

1655.05
OPEN 1664.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1651.85
VOLUME 15493
52-Week high 1989.00
52-Week low 1024.50
P/E 40.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 96,344
Buy Price 1667.05
Buy Qty 52.00
Sell Price 1668.70
Sell Qty 93.00
About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd

Bajaj Finance Ltd (Formerly Known as Bajaj Auto Finance Ltd) is one of the leading Non Banking Financial Corporation in India. Headquartered in Pune the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans Lifestyle Finance Digital Product Finance Personal Loans Loan against Property Small Business Loans Home loans Credit Cards Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans Construction Equipment Loans...> More

Bajaj Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   96,344
EPS - TTM () [*S] 41.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.57
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   180.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 259.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bajaj Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3540.63 2688.23 31.71
Other Income 2.66 11.7 -77.26
Total Income 3543.29 2699.93 31.24
Total Expenses 1169.43 852.01 37.26
Operating Profit 2373.86 1847.92 28.46
Net Profit 766.81 555.65 38
Equity Capital 114.98 109.59 -
Bajaj Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
H D F C 1849.55 1.71 309670.14
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 0.92 96344.26
Bajaj Finserv 4989.00 0.43 79394.95
Indiabulls Hous. 1216.00 1.31 51868.48
Aditya Birla Cap 152.95 -0.36 33662.92
Bajaj Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.28
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 20.41
Insurance 0.89
Mutual Funds 7.00
Indian Public 9.64
Custodians 0.28
Other 6.26
Bajaj Finance Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
19/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 1543 PDF IconDetails
26/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 9853 PDF IconDetails
24/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 7623 PDF IconDetails
Bajaj Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.72% 0.54% -0.09% -1.10%
1 Month 1.45% 1.76% -1.71% -1.07%
3 Month -1.86% -1.99% 1.47% 0.75%
6 Month -12.00% -11.79% 4.84% 4.11%
1 Year 52.35% 53.45% 16.48% 15.86%
3 Year 303.00% 295.81% 16.54% 18.11%

Bajaj Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1656.30
1679.80
Week Low/High 1595.00
1679.80
Month Low/High 1575.40
1709.00
YEAR Low/High 1024.50
1989.00
All TIME Low/High 1.95
1989.00

