Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500034
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BAJFINANCE
|ISIN Code: INE296A01024
|BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|1667.00
|
15.15
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
1664.00
|
HIGH
1679.80
|
LOW
1656.30
|NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|1668.30
|
14.10
(0.85%)
|
OPEN
1663.00
|
HIGH
1681.90
|
LOW
1655.05
About Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Bajaj Finance Ltd (Formerly Known as Bajaj Auto Finance Ltd) is one of the leading Non Banking Financial Corporation in India. Headquartered in Pune the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans Lifestyle Finance Digital Product Finance Personal Loans Loan against Property Small Business Loans Home loans Credit Cards Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans Construction Equipment Loans...> More
Bajaj Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|96,344
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|41.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.57
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|180.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.25
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|259.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.41
News
-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
-
-
Buy Bajaj Finance, Voltas and V-Guard Industries, says Prabhudas Lilladher
-
14 stocks that rallied over 50% each in last three Samvat years
-
Bajaj Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3540.63
|2688.23
|31.71
|Other Income
|2.66
|11.7
|-77.26
|Total Income
|3543.29
|2699.93
|31.24
|Total Expenses
|1169.43
|852.01
|37.26
|Operating Profit
|2373.86
|1847.92
|28.46
|Net Profit
|766.81
|555.65
|38
|Equity Capital
|114.98
|109.59
|-
Bajaj Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|H D F C
|1849.55
|1.71
|309670.14
|Bajaj Fin.
|1667.00
|0.92
|96344.26
|Bajaj Finserv
|4989.00
|0.43
|79394.95
|Indiabulls Hous.
|1216.00
|1.31
|51868.48
|Aditya Birla Cap
|152.95
|-0.36
|33662.92
Bajaj Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bajaj Finance Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|19/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|1543
|Details
|26/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|9853
|Details
|24/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|7623
|Details
Bajaj Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.72%
|0.54%
|-0.09%
|-1.10%
|1 Month
|1.45%
|1.76%
|-1.71%
|-1.07%
|3 Month
|-1.86%
|-1.99%
|1.47%
|0.75%
|6 Month
|-12.00%
|-11.79%
|4.84%
|4.11%
|1 Year
|52.35%
|53.45%
|16.48%
|15.86%
|3 Year
|303.00%
|295.81%
|16.54%
|18.11%
Bajaj Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1656.30
|
|1679.80
|Week Low/High
|1595.00
|
|1679.80
|Month Low/High
|1575.40
|
|1709.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1024.50
|
|1989.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.95
|
|1989.00
