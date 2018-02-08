JUST IN
Bharat Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 500049 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BEL ISIN Code: INE263A01024
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 149.95 1.50
(1.01%)
OPEN

150.00

 HIGH

150.90

 LOW

147.60
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 149.80 1.35
(0.91%)
OPEN

149.75

 HIGH

150.85

 LOW

147.65
About Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Bharat Electronics Ltd

Bharat Electronics Ltd is engaged in manufacture and supply of strategic electronic products primarily to Defense Services. The company exported a range of products and sub-assemblies exported includes LYNX II radar warning receivers composite communication system night vision devices versatile communication system (VCS) IFF Interrogator LRF X-Ray tube radar finger printing system ESM system V/ult...> More

Bharat Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36,843
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.58
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   160.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bharat Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2512.82 2042.07 23.05
Other Income 49.23 77.6 -36.56
Total Income 2562.05 2119.67 20.87
Total Expenses 2067.65 1559.3 32.6
Operating Profit 494.4 560.37 -11.77
Net Profit 302.84 373.54 -18.93
Equity Capital 245.7 223.36 -
Bharat Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Electron 149.95 1.01 36842.71
Whirlpool India 1563.10 1.99 19831.05
Honeywell Auto 15864.85 0.04 14024.53
Symphony 1790.70 0.04 12525.95
Bharat Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.72
Banks/FIs 0.24
FIIs 8.64
Insurance 4.42
Mutual Funds 11.81
Indian Public 4.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.12
Bharat Electronics Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/09 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 188 PDF IconDetails
23/09 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1256 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1240 PDF IconDetails
01/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 1198 PDF IconDetails
Bharat Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.44% -2.28% -0.09% -1.09%
1 Month -4.91% -4.16% -1.71% -1.06%
3 Month -17.36% -19.07% 1.47% 0.77%
6 Month -16.38% -12.42% 4.84% 4.12%
1 Year 5.32% 6.01% 16.47% 15.88%
3 Year 46.46% 43.51% 16.54% 18.13%

Bharat Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.60
150.90
Week Low/High 145.00
158.00
Month Low/High 145.00
162.00
YEAR Low/High 135.27
193.00
All TIME Low/High 0.52
193.00

