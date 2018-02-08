Bharat Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 500049
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BEL
|ISIN Code: INE263A01024
|BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|149.95
|
1.50
(1.01%)
|
OPEN
150.00
|
HIGH
150.90
|
LOW
147.60
|NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar
|149.80
|
1.35
(0.91%)
|
OPEN
149.75
|
HIGH
150.85
|
LOW
147.65
About Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Bharat Electronics Ltd is engaged in manufacture and supply of strategic electronic products primarily to Defense Services. The company exported a range of products and sub-assemblies exported includes LYNX II radar warning receivers composite communication system night vision devices versatile communication system (VCS) IFF Interrogator LRF X-Ray tube radar finger printing system ESM system V/ult...> More
Bharat Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|36,843
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.58
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|160.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.75
News
Bharat Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2512.82
|2042.07
|23.05
|Other Income
|49.23
|77.6
|-36.56
|Total Income
|2562.05
|2119.67
|20.87
|Total Expenses
|2067.65
|1559.3
|32.6
|Operating Profit
|494.4
|560.37
|-11.77
|Net Profit
|302.84
|373.54
|-18.93
|Equity Capital
|245.7
|223.36
|-
Bharat Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Electron
|149.95
|1.01
|36842.71
|Whirlpool India
|1563.10
|1.99
|19831.05
|Honeywell Auto
|15864.85
|0.04
|14024.53
|Symphony
|1790.70
|0.04
|12525.95
Bharat Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bharat Electronics Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|22/09
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|188
|Details
|23/09
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1256
|Details
|08/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1240
|Details
|01/04
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|1198
|Details
Bharat Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.44%
|-2.28%
|-0.09%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|-4.91%
|-4.16%
|-1.71%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|-17.36%
|-19.07%
|1.47%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|-16.38%
|-12.42%
|4.84%
|4.12%
|1 Year
|5.32%
|6.01%
|16.47%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|46.46%
|43.51%
|16.54%
|18.13%
Bharat Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.60
|
|150.90
|Week Low/High
|145.00
|
|158.00
|Month Low/High
|145.00
|
|162.00
|YEAR Low/High
|135.27
|
|193.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.52
|
|193.00
