IPO Calendar: 8 public offerings to keep D-Street investors busy next week

Investors on Dalal Street are bracing for another eventful week, with three mainboard initial public offerings ( IPOs ) and one small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO set to open for public subscription.

In addition, the mainboard segment will see the listing of SEDEMAC Mechatronics, while shares of three SME offerings are scheduled to debut on their respective SME platforms.

From opening to allotment and listing, here is the complete list of IPO-related activities expected to keep Dalal Street investors busy next week:

IPO listing next week

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO

Shares of Indo Farm Equipment are slated to make their debut on the bourses on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 9.

ALSO READ: Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC , 9 others to remain in focus next week Notably, the ₹1,087.45 crore offering is set to conclude for subscription today.

Mainboard IPOs to open next week

Rajputana Stainless IPO

The public offering of Rajputana Stainless will open for subscription on Monday, March 9, 2026, and close on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Rajputana Stainless IPO is a book-built issue of ₹254.98 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 17.7 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.3 million equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The price band has been fixed at ₹116–₹122 per share, and the lot size is 110 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 110 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,420.

ALSO READ: Gold outlook | Silver outlook | Liquor stocks The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 12, 2026, and the shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Innovision IPO

The public offering of Innovision will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and close on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Valued at around ₹322.84 crore, the offering comprises a fresh issue of 4.7 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 1.2 million equity shares.

The public issue will be available at a price band of ₹521–₹548 per share, with a lot size of 27 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 27 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,796.

ALSO READ: SEDEMAC IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP, listing date The basis of allotment for Innovision IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 13, 2026. Shares of Innovision are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO

The ₹6,000 crore offering of infrastructure investment trust Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (InvIT) is slated to open for subscription on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 600 million equity shares.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 650 points, Nifty below 24,600; realty stocks weigh The company has not yet announced the price band. The issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, March 13, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, and the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

SME IPOs next week

From the SME segment, the public issue of Apsis Aerocom is scheduled to open for public subscription next week.

Meanwhile, shares of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions, Elfin Agro India, and Acetech E-Commerce are set to make their Dalal Street debut next week.