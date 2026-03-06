IRCTC, Mazagon, DLF among 5 stocks with up to 19% upside potential: Analyst
Mazagon Dock, Concor, IRCTC, DLF and SRF can bounce back from oversold levels owing to a positive divergence on the RSI indicator, explains Muthuselvaraj, technical analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.
Amid the current market nearly 1 in every 5 Nifty 500 stocks traded in oversold territory based on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) parameter. The RSI indicator helps determine overbought and oversold conditions on a scale of 0-100, with a reading below 30 considered the oversold zone. A technical scan of Nifty 500 stocks, as of yesterday, revealed that 96 shares were technically trading in oversold zone, with a RSI reading below 30. READ MORE Analysts caution that oversold conditions do not necessarily mean that the stocks can bounce back, but one needs to be selective. Against this background, Muthuselvaraj, technical analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan identifies 5 stocks - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Container Corporation (Concor), IRCTC, SRF and DLF that can bounce back from oversold zones owing to a positive divergence seen on the key RSI indicator. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 stocks by Muthuselvaraj:
IRCTCLast close: ₹562
IRCTC has shown a lower top, lower bottom pattern on the daily chart. For the last three sessions, it has consolidated between ₹547 and ₹578, highlights Muthuselvaraj, technical analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan. "Considering the anticipated pullback rally and the positive divergence shown by the momentum indicator RSI, which suggests buying interest, we expect a short to mid-term upside rally towards ₹625, with key support at ₹520," explains the analyst. This implies a potential 11.2 per cent upside when compared to yesterday's closing price. ALSO READ: IRFC, RVNL, Railtel, IRCTC plunge over 50%; analysts see more consolidation
DLFLast close: ₹585
Muthuselvaraj notes that DLF has exhibited a lower-top and lower-bottom pattern, forming a falling channel on the daily chart. The price has also shown positive trading at the lower end. The momentum indicator RSI displays positive divergence, suggesting a pullback rally that could lead towards ₹670, with key support at ₹545, says the analyst from Mirae Asset ShareKhan. This translates into an upside potential of 14.5 per cent from the last close.
SRFCurrent Market Price: ₹2,563
ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 500 points, Nifty near 24,600; Bank stocks weigh; IT stocks rise Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersCurrent Market Price: ₹2,352
Mazagon Dock has witnessed positive movement after correcting from its peak of ₹3,700, forming a falling channel on the daily chart. It has currently consolidated between ₹2,125 and ₹2,415, explains the analyst. ALSO READ | Here's why Mazagon Dock stock soared 18% in 2 days Considering the buying interest Muthuselvaraj believes that the pullback rally could remain intact towards ₹2,800 for the short term. Thus, suggesting a potential gain of around 19 per cent.
Container CorporationCurrent Market Price: ₹480
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:37 AM IST