Bhushan Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 500055
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: BHUSANSTL
|ISIN Code: INE824B01021
About Bhushan Steel Ltd.
Bhushan Steel Ltd is engaged in the steel business. The company has a portfolio of flat products, which are manufactured at steel processing facilities at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. The company is producing cold rolled close annealed coils (CRCA), galvanized sheets, precision tubes, high tensile steel, hardened and tempered steel strip (H&T strips), wire-rods, color-coated sheets and galume. They a...> More
Bhushan Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|958
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-54.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.77
News
-
Bhushan Power and Steel creditors to announce highest bidder on March 14
-
Resolution of Bhushan Steel bankruptcy is credit positive, says Moody's
-
L&T moves NCLT, seeks Rs 9 billion from 'bankrupt' Bhushan Steel
-
Tata Steel emerges as the top bidder for debt-laden Bhushan Steel
-
Bhushan Power resolution plan is likely to be finalised this month
Bhushan Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4407.93
|3705.66
|18.95
|Other Income
|5.04
|16.15
|-68.79
|Total Income
|4412.97
|3721.81
|18.57
|Total Expenses
|4087.5
|2880.83
|41.89
|Operating Profit
|325.47
|840.98
|-61.3
|Net Profit
|-1607.06
|-734.04
|-118.93
|Equity Capital
|45.3
|45.3
|-
Bhushan Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kalyani Steels
|287.50
|-0.17
|1255.22
|Kirl. Ferrous
|83.30
|-2.17
|1143.71
|Kridhan Infra
|105.40
|-0.94
|999.19
|Bhushan Steel
|42.30
|-4.08
|958.09
|Mukand
|63.50
|2.34
|897.95
|Gallantt Ispat
|267.00
|-4.08
|754.01
|Man Inds.
|126.35
|2.93
|721.46
Bhushan Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.71%
|-9.04%
|-0.11%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-16.90%
|-20.36%
|-1.73%
|-1.05%
|3 Month
|-34.77%
|-36.13%
|1.44%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|-37.52%
|-38.28%
|4.82%
|4.13%
|1 Year
|-21.59%
|-22.12%
|16.45%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|-51.04%
|-53.16%
|16.51%
|18.14%
Bhushan Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.00
|
|44.90
|Week Low/High
|39.80
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|39.80
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.35
|
|103.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.34
|
|537.00
