Bhushan Steel Ltd.

BSE: 500055 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: BHUSANSTL ISIN Code: INE824B01021
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 42.30 -1.80
(-4.08%)
OPEN

44.30

 HIGH

44.90

 LOW

42.00
NSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar 42.25 -1.90
(-4.30%)
OPEN

44.50

 HIGH

44.95

 LOW

42.00
About Bhushan Steel Ltd.

Bhushan Steel Ltd

Bhushan Steel Ltd is engaged in the steel business. The company has a portfolio of flat products, which are manufactured at steel processing facilities at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. The company is producing cold rolled close annealed coils (CRCA), galvanized sheets, precision tubes, high tensile steel, hardened and tempered steel strip (H&T strips), wire-rods, color-coated sheets and galume.

Bhushan Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   958
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -54.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bhushan Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4407.93 3705.66 18.95
Other Income 5.04 16.15 -68.79
Total Income 4412.97 3721.81 18.57
Total Expenses 4087.5 2880.83 41.89
Operating Profit 325.47 840.98 -61.3
Net Profit -1607.06 -734.04 -118.93
Equity Capital 45.3 45.3 -
Bhushan Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kalyani Steels 287.50 -0.17 1255.22
Kirl. Ferrous 83.30 -2.17 1143.71
Kridhan Infra 105.40 -0.94 999.19
Bhushan Steel 42.30 -4.08 958.09
Mukand 63.50 2.34 897.95
Gallantt Ispat 267.00 -4.08 754.01
Man Inds. 126.35 2.93 721.46
Bhushan Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.82
Banks/FIs 0.29
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.25
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.41
Bhushan Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.71% -9.04% -0.11% -1.08%
1 Month -16.90% -20.36% -1.73% -1.05%
3 Month -34.77% -36.13% 1.44% 0.77%
6 Month -37.52% -38.28% 4.82% 4.13%
1 Year -21.59% -22.12% 16.45% 15.88%
3 Year -51.04% -53.16% 16.51% 18.14%

Bhushan Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.00
44.90
Week Low/High 39.80
49.00
Month Low/High 39.80
59.00
YEAR Low/High 39.35
103.00
All TIME Low/High 2.34
537.00

