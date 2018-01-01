JUST IN
Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 532321 Sector: Health care
NSE: CADILAHC ISIN Code: INE010B01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 389.40 5.60
(1.46%)
OPEN

385.00

 HIGH

395.00

 LOW

379.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 389.30 5.10
(1.33%)
OPEN

389.00

 HIGH

392.00

 LOW

378.90
OPEN 385.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 383.80
VOLUME 62400
52-Week high 558.00
52-Week low 373.05
P/E 30.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,863
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a well known research-oriented, technology-driven pharmaceutical company focused on the research areas of biotechnology, formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. They are an Indian based pharmaceutical company having their presence around the world. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Ponda in Goa, Rai...> More

Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39,863
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.23
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   320.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3259.6 2311.1 41.04
Other Income 41.1 16.6 147.59
Total Income 3300.7 2327.7 41.8
Total Expenses 2418.4 1906.9 26.82
Operating Profit 882.3 420.8 109.67
Net Profit 542.9 316.3 71.64
Equity Capital 102.4 102.4 -
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 122952.12
Cipla 579.40 1.06 46647.50
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 43520.82
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 39862.88
Biocon 594.95 0.05 35697.00
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 35620.39
Lupin 770.10 0.75 34816.22
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.79
Banks/FIs 3.65
FIIs 8.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.15
Indian Public 5.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.19
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 449 PDF IconDetails
05/06 Angel Broking Neutral 495 PDF IconDetails
29/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 444 PDF IconDetails
15/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Reduce 327 PDF IconDetails
13/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 327 PDF IconDetails
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.57% -3.65% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.98% -5.45% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.15% -6.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.57% -22.41% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.11% -11.53% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 23.90% 28.83% 17.24% 19.01%

Cadila Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 379.15
395.00
Week Low/High 376.10
408.00
Month Low/High 376.10
433.00
YEAR Low/High 373.05
558.00
All TIME Low/High 5.53
558.00

