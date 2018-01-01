Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 532321
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: CADILAHC
|ISIN Code: INE010B01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|389.40
|
5.60
(1.46%)
|
OPEN
385.00
|
HIGH
395.00
|
LOW
379.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|389.30
|
5.10
(1.33%)
|
OPEN
389.00
|
HIGH
392.00
|
LOW
378.90
About Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a well known research-oriented, technology-driven pharmaceutical company focused on the research areas of biotechnology, formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. They are an Indian based pharmaceutical company having their presence around the world. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Ponda in Goa, Rai...> More
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|39,863
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.23
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|320.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.83
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|70.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.55
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3259.6
|2311.1
|41.04
|Other Income
|41.1
|16.6
|147.59
|Total Income
|3300.7
|2327.7
|41.8
|Total Expenses
|2418.4
|1906.9
|26.82
|Operating Profit
|882.3
|420.8
|109.67
|Net Profit
|542.9
|316.3
|71.64
|Equity Capital
|102.4
|102.4
|-
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|512.45
|1.11
|122952.12
|Cipla
|579.40
|1.06
|46647.50
|Piramal Enterp.
|2413.80
|2.17
|43520.82
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|1.46
|39862.88
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.05
|35697.00
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|0.78
|35620.39
|Lupin
|770.10
|0.75
|34816.22
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - Research Reports
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|-3.65%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.98%
|-5.45%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.15%
|-6.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.57%
|-22.41%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.11%
|-11.53%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|23.90%
|28.83%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cadila Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|379.15
|
|395.00
|Week Low/High
|376.10
|
|408.00
|Month Low/High
|376.10
|
|433.00
|YEAR Low/High
|373.05
|
|558.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.53
|
|558.00
