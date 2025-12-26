Friday, December 26, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TMPV, Adani Power, ONGC, 5 other largecaps with 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern'

TMPV, Adani Power, ONGC, 5 other largecaps with 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern'

In general, a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern is considered as a bearish sign, as the latest candle completely overshadows the preceding day's price action on the charts.

Largecap stocks with Bearish Engulfing Pattern: Adani Power, Gail, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, TMPV and Zydus Lifesciences.

Largecap stocks with Bearish Engulfing Pattern: Adani Power, Gail, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, TMPV and Zydus Lifesciences.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A technical scan of the Nifty 100 constituents' shows that 8 largecap stocks namely - Adani Power, Gail India, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Zydus Lifesciences - witnessed the formation of 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern' on charts on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. 

Here's all you need to know about a 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern'

  - A candlestick pattern is formed on the basis of the stock/ index open and close price for the day. A close above the day's open price is often drawn a 'Green' candlestick, while a close price below the day's open is referred to as 'Red' candlestick.   - An engulfing pattern as the name describes - is one wherein the latest candlestick overshadows the entire body (open + close area) of the previous day's candlestick.  - In general, an 'Engulfing Pattern' is considered as a sign of likely change in the direction of the stock movement as the latest candlestick has completely overshadowed the previous day's price action. - In case of a 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern' - the previous day's candlestick is 'Green' in colour, whereas the latest one is a bigger and 'Red' in colour, covering the entire body (open + close area) of the 'Green' candle. This thus suggests that the trend may be changing from positive to negative. 

Take a look at the 8 largecap stocks with 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern':

  Adani Power  Last close: ₹143.16 
 
 
    Gail India  Last close: ₹171 
 
  ICICI Bank  Last close: ₹1,359.80 
 

Also Read

Stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy today: Airtel, Coal India and HCLTech on analyst's radar

Stocks to buy: Manappuram Finance, Nuvama Wealth, Indus Towers

Manappuram Finance, Indus Towers among technical picks suggested by analyst

Jindal steel angul plant

Muted Q3 likely, but volume gains and mix support Jindal Steel outlookpremium

Jindal Steel share price

Antique reaffirms 'Buy' on Jindal Steel; expects expansions to fuel profit

Stocks with price-volume breakout on charts: Ajanta Pharma, JBMA, Manappuram Finance

Stocks with price-volume breakout: Ajanta Pharma, JBMA, Manappuram Finance

  Jindal Steel  Last close: ₹999 
 
    JSW Steel  Last close: ₹1,091.30 
 
  ONGC  Last close: ₹233.77 
 
    Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV)  Last close: ₹359.20 
 
    Zydus Lifesciences  Last close: ₹917.80 
 
 

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips at open, Nifty tests 26,100; Ola, Vikran Eng jump 5%; Rupee falls

Arvind Smartspaces share price

Axis Securities keeps 'Buy' on Arvind Smartspaces post management overhaul

Ajanta Pharma share

Ajanta Pharma to generate healthy margins from Biocon deal: PL Capital

M & B Engineering share price target

Equirus starts 'Long' on M&B Engineering; expects solid multi-year growth

Stocks to watch on December 26

Stocks to Watch today: IndiGo, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, NTPC, Castrol Ind

Topics : Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies ICICI Bank JSW steel Jindal Steel Adani Power ONGC Zydus Lifesciences

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon