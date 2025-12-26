TMPV, Adani Power, ONGC, 5 other largecaps with 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern'

A technical scan of the Nifty 100 constituents' shows that 8 largecap stocks namely - Adani Power, Gail India, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Zydus Lifesciences - witnessed the formation of 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern' on charts on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.
Here's all you need to know about a 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern'- A candlestick pattern is formed on the basis of the stock/ index open and close price for the day. A close above the day's open price is often drawn a 'Green' candlestick, while a close price below the day's open is referred to as 'Red' candlestick. - An engulfing pattern as the name describes - is one wherein the latest candlestick overshadows the entire body (open + close area) of the previous day's candlestick. - In general, an 'Engulfing Pattern' is considered as a sign of likely change in the direction of the stock movement as the latest candlestick has completely overshadowed the previous day's price action. - In case of a 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern' - the previous day's candlestick is 'Green' in colour, whereas the latest one is a bigger and 'Red' in colour, covering the entire body (open + close area) of the 'Green' candle. This thus suggests that the trend may be changing from positive to negative.
Take a look at the 8 largecap stocks with 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern':Adani Power Last close: ₹143.16
Gail India Last close: ₹171