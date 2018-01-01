Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is engaged in the personal care business, which includes oral care. The oral care products manufactured by the company include toothpastes, toothbrushes, toothpowder, whitening products and mouthwash. The personal care products manufactured by the company include body wash, liquid hand wash, shave preps, skin care and hair care. The household care product manufactured...> More