Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500830
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: COLPAL
|ISIN Code: INE259A01022
|BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar
|1033.10
|
-6.20
(-0.60%)
|
OPEN
1039.00
|
HIGH
1052.50
|
LOW
1032.00
|NSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|1041.90
|
4.25
(0.41%)
|
OPEN
1038.00
|
HIGH
1053.50
|
LOW
1038.00
About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is engaged in the personal care business, which includes oral care. The oral care products manufactured by the company include toothpastes, toothbrushes, toothpowder, whitening products and mouthwash. The personal care products manufactured by the company include body wash, liquid hand wash, shave preps, skin care and hair care. The household care product manufactured...> More
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28,100
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.80
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|400.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|17.71
News
Colgate-Palmolive Q3 beats estimates, net profit up 33.5% to Rs 1.70 bn
From HUL to Maruti Suzuki, India arms now mean more to MNCs: Here's why
Colgate-Palmolive to pay Rs 4 a share as dividend for payout of 131 cr
Stay stock sepcific in short-term at these crucial levels: Devang Shah
Announcement
The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Is Scheduled On March 12 2018.
Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited - Change in Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 312017.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1033.32
|874.58
|18.15
|Other Income
|9.04
|10.9
|-17.06
|Total Income
|1042.36
|885.48
|17.72
|Total Expenses
|750.9
|660.52
|13.68
|Operating Profit
|291.46
|224.96
|29.56
|Net Profit
|170.65
|127.82
|33.51
|Equity Capital
|27.2
|27.2
|-
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dabur India
|327.75
|0.29
|57733.16
|Marico
|308.30
|0.29
|39795.36
|P & G Hygiene
|9402.00
|0.25
|30518.89
|Colgate-Palm.
|1033.10
|-0.60
|28100.32
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6620.00
|0.33
|27843.72
|Emami
|1075.95
|-0.72
|24424.07
|Gillette India
|6531.00
|-0.22
|21284.53
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|03/08
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|1083
|Details
|08/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|1016
|Details
|04/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|925
|Details
|24/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|835
|Details
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.47%
|-1.42%
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-5.40%
|-5.35%
|-1.59%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-3.36%
|-2.58%
|1.58%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-10.72%
|-10.10%
|4.96%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|9.51%
|10.32%
|16.61%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-2.58%
|-1.05%
|16.67%
|18.30%
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1032.00
|
|1052.50
|Week Low/High
|1031.45
|
|1059.00
|Month Low/High
|1031.00
|
|1108.00
|YEAR Low/High
|891.50
|
|1176.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.50
|
|1176.00
