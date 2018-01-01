JUST IN
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500830 Sector: Consumer
NSE: COLPAL ISIN Code: INE259A01022
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 1033.10 -6.20
(-0.60%)
OPEN

1039.00

 HIGH

1052.50

 LOW

1032.00
NSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 1041.90 4.25
(0.41%)
OPEN

1038.00

 HIGH

1053.50

 LOW

1038.00
About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is engaged in the personal care business, which includes oral care. The oral care products manufactured by the company include toothpastes, toothbrushes, toothpowder, whitening products and mouthwash. The personal care products manufactured by the company include body wash, liquid hand wash, shave preps, skin care and hair care. The household care product manufactured...> More

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28,100
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.80
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   400.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1033.32 874.58 18.15
Other Income 9.04 10.9 -17.06
Total Income 1042.36 885.48 17.72
Total Expenses 750.9 660.52 13.68
Operating Profit 291.46 224.96 29.56
Net Profit 170.65 127.82 33.51
Equity Capital 27.2 27.2 -
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dabur India 327.75 0.29 57733.16
Marico 308.30 0.29 39795.36
P & G Hygiene 9402.00 0.25 30518.89
Colgate-Palm. 1033.10 -0.60 28100.32
GlaxoSmith C H L 6620.00 0.33 27843.72
Emami 1075.95 -0.72 24424.07
Gillette India 6531.00 -0.22 21284.53
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.30
FIIs 13.92
Insurance 8.46
Mutual Funds 3.69
Indian Public 19.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.38
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/08 Reliance Securities Buy 1083 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 1016 PDF IconDetails
04/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 925 PDF IconDetails
24/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 835 PDF IconDetails
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.47% -1.42% 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -5.40% -5.35% -1.59% -0.91%
3 Month -3.36% -2.58% 1.58% 0.91%
6 Month -10.72% -10.10% 4.96% 4.27%
1 Year 9.51% 10.32% 16.61% 16.05%
3 Year -2.58% -1.05% 16.67% 18.30%

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1032.00
1052.50
Week Low/High 1031.45
1059.00
Month Low/High 1031.00
1108.00
YEAR Low/High 891.50
1176.00
All TIME Low/High 12.50
1176.00

