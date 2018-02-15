JUST IN
Cummins India Ltd.

BSE: 500480 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CUMMINSIND ISIN Code: INE298A01020
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 778.55 -0.30
(-0.04%)
OPEN

778.85

 HIGH

783.95

 LOW

772.80
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 777.65 0.90
(0.12%)
OPEN

781.00

 HIGH

783.40

 LOW

771.15
OPEN 778.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 778.85
VOLUME 2868
52-Week high 1096.20
52-Week low 767.05
P/E 32.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,581
Buy Price 777.20
Buy Qty 74.00
Sell Price 778.55
Sell Qty 67.00
About Cummins India Ltd.

Cummins India Ltd

Cummins India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The company operates in four business segments: Industrial, Automotive, Power Generation and Distribution. The Industrial Engine Business caters to the industrial sector with the Company's diesel engines ranging from 18 horse powers to 3,500 horse power. The range is designed to power varied market segments, such as con...> More

Cummins India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21,581
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.60
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 137.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cummins India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1354.67 1355 -0.02
Other Income 50.1 46.11 8.65
Total Income 1404.77 1401.11 0.26
Total Expenses 1158 1128.52 2.61
Operating Profit 246.77 272.59 -9.47
Net Profit 172.19 198.09 -13.07
Equity Capital 55.44 55.44 -
Cummins India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cummins India 778.55 -0.04 21581.41
Thermax 1150.00 -0.01 13702.25
Graphite India 654.00 1.50 12779.16
HEG 2592.00 0.89 10357.63
Cummins India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 14.60
Insurance 6.77
Mutual Funds 13.81
Indian Public 9.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.51
Cummins India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/07 CD Equisearch Reduce 931 PDF IconDetails
22/11 CD Equisearch Reduce 763 PDF IconDetails
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 852 PDF IconDetails
Cummins India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.28% -3.29% -0.11% -0.93%
1 Month -7.78% -5.68% -1.72% -0.90%
3 Month -8.43% -9.37% 1.45% 0.93%
6 Month -15.94% -15.02% 4.83% 4.29%
1 Year -8.97% -9.52% 16.46% 16.06%
3 Year -14.48% -13.34% 16.52% 18.32%

Cummins India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 772.80
783.95
Week Low/High 771.00
807.00
Month Low/High 771.00
860.00
YEAR Low/High 767.05
1096.00
All TIME Low/High 4.57
1247.00

