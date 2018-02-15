Cummins India Ltd.
|BSE: 500480
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CUMMINSIND
|ISIN Code: INE298A01020
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|778.55
|
-0.30
(-0.04%)
|
OPEN
778.85
|
HIGH
783.95
|
LOW
772.80
|NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|777.65
|
0.90
(0.12%)
|
OPEN
781.00
|
HIGH
783.40
|
LOW
771.15
About Cummins India Ltd.
Cummins India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The company operates in four business segments: Industrial, Automotive, Power Generation and Distribution. The Industrial Engine Business caters to the industrial sector with the Company's diesel engines ranging from 18 horse powers to 3,500 horse power. The range is designed to power varied market segments, such as con...> More
Cummins India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21,581
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.60
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.80
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|137.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.65
Announcement
-
Cummins India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
Cummins India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1354.67
|1355
|-0.02
|Other Income
|50.1
|46.11
|8.65
|Total Income
|1404.77
|1401.11
|0.26
|Total Expenses
|1158
|1128.52
|2.61
|Operating Profit
|246.77
|272.59
|-9.47
|Net Profit
|172.19
|198.09
|-13.07
|Equity Capital
|55.44
|55.44
|-
Cummins India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cummins India
|778.55
|-0.04
|21581.41
|Thermax
|1150.00
|-0.01
|13702.25
|Graphite India
|654.00
|1.50
|12779.16
|HEG
|2592.00
|0.89
|10357.63
Cummins India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cummins India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|14/07
|CD Equisearch
|Reduce
|931
|Details
|22/11
|CD Equisearch
|Reduce
|763
|Details
|28/10
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|852
|Details
Cummins India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|-3.29%
|-0.11%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-7.78%
|-5.68%
|-1.72%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-8.43%
|-9.37%
|1.45%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|-15.94%
|-15.02%
|4.83%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|-8.97%
|-9.52%
|16.46%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|-14.48%
|-13.34%
|16.52%
|18.32%
Cummins India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|772.80
|
|783.95
|Week Low/High
|771.00
|
|807.00
|Month Low/High
|771.00
|
|860.00
|YEAR Low/High
|767.05
|
|1096.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.57
|
|1247.00
