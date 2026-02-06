Dividend bonanza! Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, 32 other stocks go ex-date next week

Other notable names on the list include Bharat Dynamics , Apollo Tyres, RITES, Hindustan Copper, NMDC , Minda Corporation, Cummins India, Triveni Turbine, NHPC, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, UNO Minda, and VRL Logistics, among others.

According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the coming week. Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date do not qualify for the announced dividend.

Among the dividend announcements, Hero MotoCorp has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹110 per share, followed by Cummins India with an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. Defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has announced an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share, while Container Corporation of India and Power Grid Corporation of India will pay ₹3.40 per share and ₹3.25 per share, respectively.

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:

Company Ex-date Dividend announcement Record date Aarti Drugs Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 9, 2026 Bharat Dynamics Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Feb 9, 2026 Container Corporation of India Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.40 Feb 9, 2026 Power Grid Corporation of India Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.25 Feb 9, 2026 Prithvi Exchange (India) Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 9, 2026 Triveni Turbine Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.25 Feb 9, 2026 Apollo Tyres Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Feb 10, 2026 BMW Ventures Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 10, 2026 CCL Products (India) Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Feb 10, 2026 Emami Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Feb 10, 2026 Jubilant Ingrevia Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 10, 2026 NHPC Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.40 Feb 10, 2026 PTL Enterprises Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 10, 2026 RITES Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.90 Feb 10, 2026 Transport Corporation of India Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹9 Feb 10, 2026 Tube Investments of India Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 10, 2026 Wealth First Portfolio Managers Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Feb 10, 2026 ASM Technologies Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 11, 2026 Austere Systems Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Feb 11, 2026 Cummins India Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹20 Feb 11, 2026 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.5000 Feb 11, 2026 FDC Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 11, 2026 Hero MotoCorp Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹110 Feb 11, 2026 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹12.70 Feb 11, 2026 Rail Vikas Nigam Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 11, 2026 UNO Minda Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.90 Feb 11, 2026 Repco Home Finance Feb 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 12, 2026 BLS E-Services Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 13, 2026 Hindustan Copper Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 13, 2026 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 Feb 13, 2026 Minda Corporation Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Feb 13, 2026 NMDC Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 13, 2026 Shivalik Bimetal Controls Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 13, 2026 VRL Logistics Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 13, 2026

(Source: BSE)

