Cyient Ltd.

BSE: 532175 Sector: IT
NSE: CYIENT ISIN Code: INE136B01020
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 624.50 2.60
(0.42%)
OPEN

627.50

 HIGH

637.00

 LOW

622.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 626.80 4.60
(0.74%)
OPEN

625.35

 HIGH

636.00

 LOW

620.00
About Cyient Ltd.

Cyient Ltd

Cyient Ltd (formerly Known as Infotech Enterprises Ltd) a CMMi level 5 company is one of the global provider of Engineering Manufacturing Data analytics networks and operation solutions. The company has a network of more than 12600 associates across 38 global solutions and specializes in Engineering Design Electronics Manufacturing & Precision Machining Aftermarket services Network Engineering and...> More

Cyient Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,032
EPS - TTM () [*S] 32.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.98
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.85
Book Value / Share () [*S] 172.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cyient Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 983.3 913.8 7.61
Other Income 29.7 32.4 -8.33
Total Income 1013 946.2 7.06
Total Expenses 868.2 792.9 9.5
Operating Profit 144.8 153.3 -5.54
Net Profit 87.1 93.3 -6.65
Equity Capital 56.3 56.28 -
> More on Cyient Ltd Financials Results

Cyient Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mindtree 815.30 0.08 13365.21
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 3.70 11115.55
Infibeam Incorp. 152.50 0.23 8277.70
Cyient 624.50 0.42 7031.87
Persistent Sys 823.35 0.75 6586.80
Tata Elxsi 1014.65 1.12 6319.24
NIIT Tech. 909.45 3.45 5587.66
> More on Cyient Ltd Peer Group

Cyient Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.18
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 41.42
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 18.78
Indian Public 5.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.19
> More on Cyient Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cyient Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
24/01 Equirus Securities Accumulate 581 PDF IconDetails
12/10 Reliance Securities Buy 523 PDF IconDetails
14/07 Reliance Securities Buy 516 PDF IconDetails
13/07 Equirus Securities Buy 511 PDF IconDetails
21/04 HDFC Securities Neutral 503 PDF IconDetails
> More on Cyient Ltd Research Reports

Cyient Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.53% -1.04% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.26% -0.25% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.63% 7.17% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.99% 18.21% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 33.85% 33.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 14.90% 13.91% 17.24% 19.01%

Cyient Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 622.50
637.00
Week Low/High 617.30
643.00
Month Low/High 595.00
652.00
YEAR Low/High 435.05
685.00
All TIME Low/High 4.15
685.00

