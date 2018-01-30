Cyient Ltd.
|BSE: 532175
|Sector: IT
|NSE: CYIENT
|ISIN Code: INE136B01020
|BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar
|624.50
|
2.60
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
627.50
|
HIGH
637.00
|
LOW
622.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|626.80
|
4.60
(0.74%)
|
OPEN
625.35
|
HIGH
636.00
|
LOW
620.00
About Cyient Ltd.
Cyient Ltd (formerly Known as Infotech Enterprises Ltd) a CMMi level 5 company is one of the global provider of Engineering Manufacturing Data analytics networks and operation solutions. The company has a network of more than 12600 associates across 38 global solutions and specializes in Engineering Design Electronics Manufacturing & Precision Machining Aftermarket services Network Engineering and...> More
Cyient Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,032
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|32.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.98
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.85
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|172.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.62
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Cyient Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|983.3
|913.8
|7.61
|Other Income
|29.7
|32.4
|-8.33
|Total Income
|1013
|946.2
|7.06
|Total Expenses
|868.2
|792.9
|9.5
|Operating Profit
|144.8
|153.3
|-5.54
|Net Profit
|87.1
|93.3
|-6.65
|Equity Capital
|56.3
|56.28
|-
Cyient Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mindtree
|815.30
|0.08
|13365.21
|Hexaware Tech.
|374.45
|3.70
|11115.55
|Infibeam Incorp.
|152.50
|0.23
|8277.70
|Cyient
|624.50
|0.42
|7031.87
|Persistent Sys
|823.35
|0.75
|6586.80
|Tata Elxsi
|1014.65
|1.12
|6319.24
|NIIT Tech.
|909.45
|3.45
|5587.66
Cyient Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cyient Ltd - Research Reports
Cyient Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|-1.04%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.26%
|-0.25%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.63%
|7.17%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.99%
|18.21%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|33.85%
|33.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|14.90%
|13.91%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cyient Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|622.50
|
|637.00
|Week Low/High
|617.30
|
|643.00
|Month Low/High
|595.00
|
|652.00
|YEAR Low/High
|435.05
|
|685.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.15
|
|685.00
