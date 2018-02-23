Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
|BSE: 507717
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DHANUKA
|ISIN Code: INE435G01025
About Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Dhanuka Pesticides was incorporated in Feb.'85, commenced commercial production in 1986. It is promoted by the Dhanuka Group of Industries. The company is engaged in the manufacture of various technical-grade pesticides which includes insecticides and weedicides also. The company's production facilities are located in the Gurgaon district of Haryana. It has installed capacity for the manufactu...> More
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,892
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|24.81
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.74
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|119.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.94
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Corporate Action- Fixes Revised Record Date For Interim Dividend
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|221.51
|211.81
|4.58
|Other Income
|4.63
|2.84
|63.03
|Total Income
|226.14
|214.65
|5.35
|Total Expenses
|186.19
|173.02
|7.61
|Operating Profit
|39.94
|41.63
|-4.06
|Net Profit
|28.59
|26.88
|6.36
|Equity Capital
|9.82
|10
|-
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rallis India
|230.40
|0.63
|4481.28
|Monsanto India
|2537.55
|-0.95
|4379.81
|Excel Crop Care
|3265.00
|-0.23
|3591.50
|Dhanuka Agritech
|588.95
|1.17
|2891.74
|Meghmani Organ.
|85.00
|-0.29
|2161.55
|Bharat Rasayan
|4430.00
|0.15
|1882.75
|Insecticid.India
|734.00
|-0.06
|1517.18
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|-6.10%
|0.15%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-15.31%
|-14.83%
|-1.46%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-14.05%
|-14.71%
|1.72%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|-12.46%
|-16.20%
|5.10%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-25.30%
|-25.92%
|16.76%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-16.10%
|-12.45%
|16.83%
|18.44%
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|582.00
|
|591.60
|Week Low/High
|577.00
|
|626.00
|Month Low/High
|577.00
|
|700.00
|YEAR Low/High
|577.00
|
|940.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|940.00
