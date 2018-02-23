JUST IN
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

BSE: 507717 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DHANUKA ISIN Code: INE435G01025
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 588.95 6.80
(1.17%)
OPEN

591.60

 HIGH

591.60

 LOW

582.00
NSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar 583.85 0.85
(0.15%)
OPEN

583.55

 HIGH

594.95

 LOW

581.10
About Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd

Dhanuka Pesticides was incorporated in Feb.'85, commenced commercial production in 1986. It is promoted by the Dhanuka Group of Industries. The company is engaged in the manufacture of various technical-grade pesticides which includes insecticides and weedicides also. The company's production facilities are located in the Gurgaon district of Haryana. It has installed capacity for the manufactu...> More

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,892
EPS - TTM () [*S] 24.81
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.74
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 119.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 221.51 211.81 4.58
Other Income 4.63 2.84 63.03
Total Income 226.14 214.65 5.35
Total Expenses 186.19 173.02 7.61
Operating Profit 39.94 41.63 -4.06
Net Profit 28.59 26.88 6.36
Equity Capital 9.82 10 -
> More on Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Financials Results

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rallis India 230.40 0.63 4481.28
Monsanto India 2537.55 -0.95 4379.81
Excel Crop Care 3265.00 -0.23 3591.50
Dhanuka Agritech 588.95 1.17 2891.74
Meghmani Organ. 85.00 -0.29 2161.55
Bharat Rasayan 4430.00 0.15 1882.75
Insecticid.India 734.00 -0.06 1517.18
> More on Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Peer Group

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 11.20
Indian Public 10.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.42
> More on Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.96% -6.10% 0.15% -0.83%
1 Month -15.31% -14.83% -1.46% -0.80%
3 Month -14.05% -14.71% 1.72% 1.03%
6 Month -12.46% -16.20% 5.10% 4.39%
1 Year -25.30% -25.92% 16.76% 16.18%
3 Year -16.10% -12.45% 16.83% 18.44%

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 582.00
591.60
Week Low/High 577.00
626.00
Month Low/High 577.00
700.00
YEAR Low/High 577.00
940.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
940.00

