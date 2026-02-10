Amber Enterprises share price rises 7% after Q3 net profit jumps 128% YoY

Amber Enterprises India share price today

Amber Enterprises India share price jumped nearly 7 per cent in Tuesday’s session after the company reported a significant increase in the third-quarter net profit (Q3FY26). The share price rose as much as 6.7 per cent to ₹7,517 apiece, its highest level since December 4, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 1:34 PM, Amber Enterprises India share price was trading 5.9 per cent higher at ₹7,461.5 per share, as compared to a 0.21 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Around 0.14 million shares of the company changed hands on the exchange so far.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In the last 12 months, Amber Enterprises India stock has increased by 7.7 per cent, as against a 11 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Amber Enterprises India share price rise today?

Amber Enterprises India share price rose on Tuesday as the company reported a 128 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the net profit during the third quarter (Q3FY26). The net profit increased to ₹84 crore versus ₹37 crore in the same period a year ago (Q3FY25).

Amber Enterprises India’s revenue increased 38 per cent on year to ₹2,943 crore in the December quarter from ₹2,133 crore, the company said in the exchange filing.

The company’s Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 53 per cent on year to ₹247 crore from ₹162 crore.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter, Amber Enterprises India incurred a one-time loss of ₹9 crore due to the changes in the new labour code.

In the October–December period, Amber Enterprises India received strategic approvals under the Electronic Manufacturing Component Scheme (ECMS) for two of its key subsidiaries. Ascent-K Circuit, a joint venture with Korea Circuits, has been granted approval for ₹3,200 crore investment to manufacture high-density interconnect printed-circuit board (PCBs). Simaltenously Shogini Technoarts secured an approval for an ₹500 crore project focused on multi-layer PCB applications.

ALSO READ | Delivery platform stocks: Eternal, Swiggy surge up to 6% on huge volumes The approvals, sanctioned in the presence of the IT Minister, marked a significant step in Amber Enterprises India’s transition toward becoming a backwards-integrated electronics major.

Technical view

Amber Enterprises India has reclaimed both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting a shift from a corrective phase to a stabilising uptrend. Rising volumes during the advance suggest genuine buying interest rather than short-term covering, said Vikash Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory.

With the 50-day average turning upward, a golden crossover with the 200-day average is expected if strength sustains. Immediate support lies near ₹6,500–₹6,200, while resistance is placed around ₹7,800 followed by ₹8,600, Yadav added.

Amber Enterprises India has delivered a sharp 39 per cent rally from its recent bottom near ₹5,400 and is currently trading around ₹7,452. After such a strong upmove, momentum oscillators have entered an overextended zone, indicating that the stock may witness near-term consolidation or profit booking, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Given the extended move and proximity to resistance, we advise traders to lock in profits and avoid fresh buying at elevated levels. A better risk-reward opportunity may emerge after healthy consolidation or pullback, Patel added.

============== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.