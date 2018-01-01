JUST IN
Escorts Ltd.

BSE: 500495 Sector: Auto
NSE: ESCORTS ISIN Code: INE042A01014
BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 847.10 -3.25
(-0.38%)
OPEN

855.00

 HIGH

861.00

 LOW

842.35
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 848.60 -2.85
(-0.33%)
OPEN

858.00

 HIGH

861.60

 LOW

842.00
About Escorts Ltd.

Escorts Ltd

Escorts Ltd is one of the pioneer manufacturer and exporter of Agri Machineries. The company manufactures and exports Tractors & Tractor Parts, Diesel Engines, Gears, Shafts, Gear Boxes, Engine Blocks, Crankshafts, Cylinder Heads, Connecting Rods and Spindles. They also offer brakes, couplers, shock absorbers, rail fastening systems, composite brake blocks and vulcanized rubber parts. The company ...> More

Escorts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,384
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 172.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Escorts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1205.03 1074.3 12.17
Other Income 8.32 7.86 5.85
Total Income 1213.35 1082.17 12.12
Total Expenses 1060.01 1015.68 4.36
Operating Profit 153.34 66.48 130.66
Net Profit 91.98 22.71 305.02
Equity Capital 122.58 119.48 -
Escorts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hero Motocorp 3656.25 1.93 73015.31
Ashok Leyland 145.05 -1.16 42457.58
TVS Motor Co. 646.00 0.05 30691.46
Escorts 847.10 -0.38 10383.75
Tata Motors-DVR 195.35 1.43 9933.55
Force Motors 2792.05 -0.52 3679.92
HMT 29.05 -3.33 3497.88
Escorts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.04
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 21.17
Insurance 0.08
Mutual Funds 5.78
Indian Public 29.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.61
Escorts Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
21/06 Motilal Oswal Buy 182 PDF IconDetails
Escorts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.94% -4.12% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -6.22% -6.82% -1.66% -0.92%
3 Month 25.63% 24.88% 1.51% 0.90%
6 Month 25.21% 29.96% 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 66.28% 71.04% 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year 510.30% 523.28% 16.59% 18.29%

Escorts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 842.35
861.00
Week Low/High 832.10
888.00
Month Low/High 832.10
918.00
YEAR Low/High 458.00
922.00
All TIME Low/High 30.65
922.00

