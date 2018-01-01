Escorts Ltd.
|BSE: 500495
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: ESCORTS
|ISIN Code: INE042A01014
|BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar
|847.10
|
-3.25
(-0.38%)
|
OPEN
855.00
|
HIGH
861.00
|
LOW
842.35
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|848.60
|
-2.85
(-0.33%)
|
OPEN
858.00
|
HIGH
861.60
|
LOW
842.00
About Escorts Ltd.
Escorts Ltd is one of the pioneer manufacturer and exporter of Agri Machineries. The company manufactures and exports Tractors & Tractor Parts, Diesel Engines, Gears, Shafts, Gear Boxes, Engine Blocks, Crankshafts, Cylinder Heads, Connecting Rods and Spindles. They also offer brakes, couplers, shock absorbers, rail fastening systems, composite brake blocks and vulcanized rubber parts. The company ...> More
Escorts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,384
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|172.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.91
News
-
Budget 2018: Agricultural related stocks gain; M&M, Escorts hit new high
-
Escorts surges 6% on healthy growth in January tractor sales
-
Volumes, price hike aid Escorts's Q3 performance; growth outlook strong
-
Escorts may outperform with record tractor sales in FY18, product launches
-
Escorts tractor sales up 13.1% to 3,606 units in December; exports decline
Escorts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1205.03
|1074.3
|12.17
|Other Income
|8.32
|7.86
|5.85
|Total Income
|1213.35
|1082.17
|12.12
|Total Expenses
|1060.01
|1015.68
|4.36
|Operating Profit
|153.34
|66.48
|130.66
|Net Profit
|91.98
|22.71
|305.02
|Equity Capital
|122.58
|119.48
|-
Escorts Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hero Motocorp
|3656.25
|1.93
|73015.31
|Ashok Leyland
|145.05
|-1.16
|42457.58
|TVS Motor Co.
|646.00
|0.05
|30691.46
|Escorts
|847.10
|-0.38
|10383.75
|Tata Motors-DVR
|195.35
|1.43
|9933.55
|Force Motors
|2792.05
|-0.52
|3679.92
|HMT
|29.05
|-3.33
|3497.88
Escorts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Escorts Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|21/06
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|182
|Details
Escorts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.94%
|-4.12%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-6.22%
|-6.82%
|-1.66%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|25.63%
|24.88%
|1.51%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|25.21%
|29.96%
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|66.28%
|71.04%
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|510.30%
|523.28%
|16.59%
|18.29%
Escorts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|842.35
|
|861.00
|Week Low/High
|832.10
|
|888.00
|Month Low/High
|832.10
|
|918.00
|YEAR Low/High
|458.00
|
|922.00
|All TIME Low/High
|30.65
|
|922.00
