GAIL (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 532155
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GAIL
|ISIN Code: INE129A01019
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|446.40
|
8.90
(2.03%)
|
OPEN
437.55
|
HIGH
447.85
|
LOW
437.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|446.45
|
9.55
(2.19%)
|
OPEN
438.70
|
HIGH
448.00
|
LOW
438.00
|OPEN
|437.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|437.50
|VOLUME
|139345
|52-Week high
|518.00
|52-Week low
|347.00
|P/E
|18.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75,500
|Buy Price
|446.40
|Buy Qty
|2400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|438.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|436.90
|VOLUME
|1928685
|52-Week high
|519.50
|52-Week low
|346.65
|P/E
|18.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75,500
|Buy Price
|447.40
|Buy Qty
|61.00
|Sell Price
|447.65
|Sell Qty
|213.00
About GAIL (India) Ltd.
GAIL (India) Ltd is India's flagship natural gas company integrating all aspects of the natural gas value chain (including Exploration & Production Processing Transmission Distribution and Marketing) and its related services. The company is an integrated energy company along the natural gas value chain with global footprints. They have interest in the business of natural gas LPG Liquid Hydrocarbon...> More
GAIL (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|75,500
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|24.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.44
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|76.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.07
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|233.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.91
News
-
After CBM deal with GAIL, Essar Oil & Gas eyes shale extraction
-
Essar Oilfields eyes 35% rise in FY19 revenue with GAIL as oil rig partner
-
GAIL Q3 results: LPG, gas transmission segments witness strong traction
-
GAIL posts 28% rise in Q3 net to Rs 12.62 bn; petrochemical sales up 21%
-
ONGC-HPCL merger: A related-party transfusion with its own set of issues
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Passing Of Resolution(S) By Postal Ballot/E-Voting -Issuance Of Bonus Shares 2018
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
GAIL (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14414.34
|12132.44
|18.81
|Other Income
|302.74
|275.6
|9.85
|Total Income
|14717.08
|12408.04
|18.61
|Total Expenses
|12444.46
|10406.38
|19.58
|Operating Profit
|2272.62
|2001.66
|13.54
|Net Profit
|1262.22
|982.92
|28.42
|Equity Capital
|1691.3
|1268.48
|-
GAIL (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GAIL (India)
|446.40
|2.03
|75499.63
|Petronet LNG
|230.80
|0.13
|34620.00
|Indraprastha Gas
|303.40
|0.93
|21238.00
|Mahanagar Gas
|1021.40
|1.20
|10089.39
GAIL (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GAIL (India) Ltd - Research Reports
GAIL (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.60%
|-1.72%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.89%
|-3.46%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.26%
|-7.47%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.02%
|17.46%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.95%
|17.72%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|51.51%
|54.27%
|17.24%
|19.01%
GAIL (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|437.55
|
|447.85
|Week Low/High
|433.45
|
|453.00
|Month Low/High
|433.45
|
|480.00
|YEAR Low/High
|347.00
|
|518.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.00
|
|518.00
