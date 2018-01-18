JUST IN
GAIL (India) Ltd.

BSE: 532155 Sector: Others
NSE: GAIL ISIN Code: INE129A01019
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 446.40 8.90
(2.03%)
OPEN

437.55

 HIGH

447.85

 LOW

437.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 446.45 9.55
(2.19%)
OPEN

438.70

 HIGH

448.00

 LOW

438.00
About GAIL (India) Ltd.

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL (India) Ltd is India's flagship natural gas company integrating all aspects of the natural gas value chain (including Exploration & Production Processing Transmission Distribution and Marketing) and its related services. The company is an integrated energy company along the natural gas value chain with global footprints. They have interest in the business of natural gas LPG Liquid Hydrocarbon...> More

GAIL (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   75,500
EPS - TTM () [*S] 24.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   76.50
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 2.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 233.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

GAIL (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14414.34 12132.44 18.81
Other Income 302.74 275.6 9.85
Total Income 14717.08 12408.04 18.61
Total Expenses 12444.46 10406.38 19.58
Operating Profit 2272.62 2001.66 13.54
Net Profit 1262.22 982.92 28.42
Equity Capital 1691.3 1268.48 -
GAIL (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GAIL (India) 446.40 2.03 75499.63
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.13 34620.00
Indraprastha Gas 303.40 0.93 21238.00
Mahanagar Gas 1021.40 1.20 10089.39
GAIL (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.59
Banks/FIs 0.75
FIIs 17.04
Insurance 3.71
Mutual Funds 11.98
Indian Public 1.99
Custodians 0.66
Other 2.92
GAIL (India) Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
15/11 Equirus Securities Hold 455 PDF IconDetails
14/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 456 PDF IconDetails
10/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 446 PDF IconDetails
15/12 HDFC Securities Buy 419 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Centrum Broking Buy 436 PDF IconDetails
GAIL (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.60% -1.72% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.89% -3.46% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.26% -7.47% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.02% 17.46% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.95% 17.72% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 51.51% 54.27% 17.24% 19.01%

GAIL (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 437.55
447.85
Week Low/High 433.45
453.00
Month Low/High 433.45
480.00
YEAR Low/High 347.00
518.00
All TIME Low/High 17.00
518.00

