GE Power India Ltd.

BSE: 532309 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GEPIL ISIN Code: INE878A01011
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 848.10 6.35
(0.75%)
OPEN

845.00

 HIGH

857.00

 LOW

835.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 846.80 1.80
(0.21%)
OPEN

861.70

 HIGH

862.00

 LOW

837.00
About GE Power India Ltd.

GE Power India Ltd

Alstom Projects India Limited (APIL) is a majority owned subsidiary company of Alstom SA France - the global leader in power generation and rail infrastructure and a multinational company that nurtures a long-term commitment to India. APIL was incorporated in September 2nd of the year 1992, it offers a composite range of services related to power generation for utilities and industrial users, tran...> More

GE Power India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,702
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 122.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

GE Power India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 365.3 802.66 -54.49
Other Income 45.29 36.47 24.18
Total Income 410.59 839.13 -51.07
Total Expenses 460.57 629.48 -26.83
Operating Profit -49.98 209.65 -123.84
Net Profit -42.13 121.42 -134.7
Equity Capital 67.23 67.23 -
GE Power India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GE T&D India 389.15 0.79 9964.19
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -0.28 7116.24
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 6032.60
GE Power 848.10 0.75 5701.78
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 5054.74
Techno Elec. 355.55 -1.08 4007.05
Triveni Turbine 112.40 -1.01 3709.20
GE Power India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.58
Banks/FIs 1.34
FIIs 2.29
Insurance 0.47
Mutual Funds 12.46
Indian Public 9.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.60
GE Power India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.12% 1.03% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.29% -1.44% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 26.88% 22.90% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 28.96% 29.60% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 43.94% 42.42% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 21.48% 19.86% 17.24% 19.01%

GE Power India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 835.10
857.00
Week Low/High 781.65
857.00
Month Low/High 781.65
895.00
YEAR Low/High 560.00
1048.00
All TIME Low/High 15.05
1109.00

