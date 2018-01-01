GE Power India Ltd.
|BSE: 532309
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GEPIL
|ISIN Code: INE878A01011
|BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar
|848.10
|
6.35
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
845.00
|
HIGH
857.00
|
LOW
835.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|846.80
|
1.80
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
861.70
|
HIGH
862.00
|
LOW
837.00
About GE Power India Ltd.
Alstom Projects India Limited (APIL) is a majority owned subsidiary company of Alstom SA France - the global leader in power generation and rail infrastructure and a multinational company that nurtures a long-term commitment to India. APIL was incorporated in September 2nd of the year 1992, it offers a composite range of services related to power generation for utilities and industrial users, tran...> More
GE Power India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,702
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.65
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|122.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.92
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Grievances For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2017 Along With Limited
-
GE Power India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|365.3
|802.66
|-54.49
|Other Income
|45.29
|36.47
|24.18
|Total Income
|410.59
|839.13
|-51.07
|Total Expenses
|460.57
|629.48
|-26.83
|Operating Profit
|-49.98
|209.65
|-123.84
|Net Profit
|-42.13
|121.42
|-134.7
|Equity Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|-
GE Power India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GE T&D India
|389.15
|0.79
|9964.19
|Kalpataru Power
|463.75
|-0.28
|7116.24
|Suzlon Energy
|11.34
|2.90
|6032.60
|GE Power
|848.10
|0.75
|5701.78
|CG Power & Indu.
|80.65
|3.13
|5054.74
|Techno Elec.
|355.55
|-1.08
|4007.05
|Triveni Turbine
|112.40
|-1.01
|3709.20
GE Power India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GE Power India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.12%
|1.03%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.29%
|-1.44%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|26.88%
|22.90%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|28.96%
|29.60%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|43.94%
|42.42%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|21.48%
|19.86%
|17.24%
|19.01%
GE Power India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|835.10
|
|857.00
|Week Low/High
|781.65
|
|857.00
|Month Low/High
|781.65
|
|895.00
|YEAR Low/High
|560.00
|
|1048.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.05
|
|1109.00
