Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530343 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GENUSPOWER ISIN Code: INE955D01029
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 53.15 -0.80
(-1.48%)
OPEN

54.65

 HIGH

54.65

 LOW

52.45
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 52.85 -1.35
(-2.49%)
OPEN

54.70

 HIGH

55.10

 LOW

52.05
About Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd, a Kailash group company is one of the biggest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company is having a profound brand image in designing, manufacturing and execution of Static Energy Meters and Metering Installations Projects for transmission & distribution network. The company manufactures various ranges of high-end programmable multi-fu...> More

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,367
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.84
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 200.19 183.65 9.01
Other Income 7.6 3.09 145.95
Total Income 207.78 186.74 11.27
Total Expenses 180.08 160.77 12.01
Operating Profit 27.7 25.97 6.66
Net Profit 13.22 12.21 8.27
Equity Capital 25.72 25.7 -
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dixon Technolog. 3456.20 0.21 3915.87
Amber Enterp. 1121.25 1.53 3526.33
Hawkins Cookers 2804.45 -0.71 1483.55
Genus Power 53.15 -1.48 1367.02
MIRC Electronics 48.05 0.21 1109.96
LEEL Electricals 240.45 0.48 969.73
Butterfly Gan Ap 486.35 0.70 869.59
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.49
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 1.56
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.97
Indian Public 33.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.27
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/08 Equirus Securities Overweight 52 PDF IconDetails
08/06 Dynamic Levels Buy 46 PDF IconDetails
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.10% -14.69% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.54% -26.90% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.56% -24.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.56% 7.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 39.87% 39.08% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 108.43% 110.14% 17.24% 19.01%

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.45
54.65
Week Low/High 52.45
62.00
Month Low/High 52.45
74.00
YEAR Low/High 36.50
86.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
105.00

Quick Links for Genus Power Infrastructures: