Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530343
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GENUSPOWER
|ISIN Code: INE955D01029
|OPEN
|54.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|53.95
|VOLUME
|76655
|52-Week high
|86.00
|52-Week low
|36.50
|P/E
|26.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,367
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|52.60
|Sell Qty
|335.00
|OPEN
|54.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.20
|VOLUME
|264501
|52-Week high
|86.10
|52-Week low
|36.60
|P/E
|26.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,367
|Buy Price
|52.45
|Buy Qty
|114.00
|Sell Price
|52.65
|Sell Qty
|35.00
|OPEN
|54.65
|CLOSE
|53.95
|VOLUME
|76655
|52-Week high
|86.00
|52-Week low
|36.50
|P/E
|26.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,367
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|52.60
|Sell Qty
|335.00
|OPEN
|54.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.20
|VOLUME
|264501
|52-Week high
|86.10
|52-Week low
|36.60
|P/E
|26.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1367.02
|Buy Price
|52.45
|Buy Qty
|114.00
|Sell Price
|52.65
|Sell Qty
|35.00
About Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd, a Kailash group company is one of the biggest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company is having a profound brand image in designing, manufacturing and execution of Static Energy Meters and Metering Installations Projects for transmission & distribution network.
The company manufactures various ranges of high-end programmable multi-fu...
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|200.19
|183.65
|9.01
|Other Income
|7.6
|3.09
|145.95
|Total Income
|207.78
|186.74
|11.27
|Total Expenses
|180.08
|160.77
|12.01
|Operating Profit
|27.7
|25.97
|6.66
|Net Profit
|13.22
|12.21
|8.27
|Equity Capital
|25.72
|25.7
| -
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - Research Reports
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.10%
|-14.69%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.54%
|-26.90%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.56%
|-24.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.56%
|7.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|39.87%
|39.08%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|108.43%
|110.14%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.45
|
|54.65
|Week Low/High
|52.45
|
|62.00
|Month Low/High
|52.45
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.50
|
|86.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|105.00
