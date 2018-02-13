Goodricke Group Ltd.
|BSE: 500166
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GOODRICKE
|ISIN Code: INE300A01016
|BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|324.60
|
-6.90
(-2.08%)
|
OPEN
330.00
|
HIGH
332.00
|
LOW
322.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Goodricke Group Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|330.00
|CLOSE
|331.50
|VOLUME
|5021
|52-Week high
|545.00
|52-Week low
|221.10
|P/E
|22.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|701
|Buy Price
|324.60
|Buy Qty
|131.00
|Sell Price
|326.90
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Goodricke Group Ltd.
Goodricke Group Ltd.(GGL), a part of UK based Duncan Lawrie Group was incorporated in 1977 to takeover the Indian business and assets of eight Sterling Tea companies comprising seventeen tea estates. The Duncan Lawrie Group have a controlling stake in GGL through its group companies Assam-Dooars Investment, which hold 48.10% of stake in GGL and Western-Dooars Investment, which holds 25.90% stake i...> More
Goodricke Group Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|701
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.19
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|164.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.98
News
-
Tea stocks extend rally; Goodricke Group, Warren Tea up over 50% in a month
-
Tea stocks surge on hopes of higher realisations as prices rise
-
-
Godfrey Phillips exits tea biz, sells 8 brands to Goodricke for Rs 20 cr
-
Goodricke Group acquires Godfrey Phillip's tea business for Rs 20 cr
Goodricke Group Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|200.55
|182.46
|9.91
|Other Income
|1.38
|1.43
|-3.5
|Total Income
|201.93
|183.89
|9.81
|Total Expenses
|142.65
|130.75
|9.1
|Operating Profit
|59.28
|53.14
|11.55
|Net Profit
|55.12
|48.63
|13.35
|Equity Capital
|21.6
|21.6
|-
Goodricke Group Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tata Coffee
|121.50
|-0.94
|2269.62
|Mcleod Russel
|153.55
|-0.78
|1680.76
|Apcotex Industri
|495.20
|-0.33
|1027.04
|Goodricke Group
|324.60
|-2.08
|701.14
|Indag Rubber
|171.95
|4.50
|451.37
|Rossell India
|98.85
|-0.05
|362.78
|Rubfila Intl.
|72.75
|-2.02
|328.98
Goodricke Group Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Goodricke Group Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.68%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-27.22%
|NA
|-1.67%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|-28.14%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|26.65%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|20.62%
|NA
|16.51%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|100.74%
|NA
|16.58%
|18.23%
Goodricke Group Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|322.00
|
|332.00
|Week Low/High
|317.00
|
|371.00
|Month Low/High
|317.00
|
|450.00
|YEAR Low/High
|221.10
|
|545.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.50
|
|545.00
