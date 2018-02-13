JUST IN
Goodricke Group Ltd.

BSE: 500166 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GOODRICKE ISIN Code: INE300A01016
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 324.60 -6.90
(-2.08%)
OPEN

330.00

 HIGH

332.00

 LOW

322.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Goodricke Group Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Goodricke Group Ltd.

Goodricke Group Ltd

Goodricke Group Ltd.(GGL), a part of UK based Duncan Lawrie Group was incorporated in 1977 to takeover the Indian business and assets of eight Sterling Tea companies comprising seventeen tea estates. The Duncan Lawrie Group have a controlling stake in GGL through its group companies Assam-Dooars Investment, which hold 48.10% of stake in GGL and Western-Dooars Investment, which holds 25.90% stake i

Goodricke Group Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   701
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 164.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Goodricke Group Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 200.55 182.46 9.91
Other Income 1.38 1.43 -3.5
Total Income 201.93 183.89 9.81
Total Expenses 142.65 130.75 9.1
Operating Profit 59.28 53.14 11.55
Net Profit 55.12 48.63 13.35
Equity Capital 21.6 21.6 -
Goodricke Group Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Coffee 121.50 -0.94 2269.62
Mcleod Russel 153.55 -0.78 1680.76
Apcotex Industri 495.20 -0.33 1027.04
Goodricke Group 324.60 -2.08 701.14
Indag Rubber 171.95 4.50 451.37
Rossell India 98.85 -0.05 362.78
Rubfila Intl. 72.75 -2.02 328.98
Goodricke Group Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.37
Goodricke Group Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.68% NA -0.06% -1.01%
1 Month -27.22% NA -1.67% -0.98%
3 Month -28.14% NA 1.50% 0.85%
6 Month 26.65% NA 4.87% 4.21%
1 Year 20.62% NA 16.51% 15.97%
3 Year 100.74% NA 16.58% 18.23%

Goodricke Group Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 322.00
332.00
Week Low/High 317.00
371.00
Month Low/High 317.00
450.00
YEAR Low/High 221.10
545.00
All TIME Low/High 20.50
545.00

