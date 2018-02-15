Graphite India Ltd.
|BSE: 509488
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GRAPHITE
|ISIN Code: INE371A01025
|BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar
|669.50
|
25.15
(3.90%)
|
OPEN
655.00
|
HIGH
671.50
|
LOW
650.00
|NSE LIVE 14:44 | 12 Mar
|656.85
|
12.50
(1.94%)
|
OPEN
657.10
|
HIGH
663.00
|
LOW
650.00
About Graphite India Ltd.
Graphite India Ltd is the pioneer in the manufacture of Graphite Electrode in India. The company's principal activities are to develop, manufacture and market graphite electrodes, pipes and tanks, impervious graphite equipment and related components. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Bangalore, Mandya and Mysore in Karnataka and Ba...> More
Graphite India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13,082
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.07
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|98.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.80
Graphite India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|933.06
|337.56
|176.41
|Other Income
|11.48
|12.91
|-11.08
|Total Income
|944.54
|350.47
|169.51
|Total Expenses
|414.51
|301.21
|37.61
|Operating Profit
|530.03
|49.26
|975.98
|Net Profit
|340.53
|23.38
|1356.5
|Equity Capital
|39.08
|39.08
|-
Graphite India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cummins India
|776.95
|-0.24
|21537.05
|Thermax
|1154.90
|0.42
|13760.63
|Graphite India
|669.50
|3.90
|13082.03
|HEG
|2626.70
|2.24
|10496.29
|Carborundum Uni.
|343.95
|-0.82
|6497.22
|Grindwell Norton
|502.95
|-2.40
|5568.66
Graphite India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Graphite India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.65%
|-5.14%
|0.32%
|-0.69%
|1 Month
|-10.62%
|-7.60%
|-1.30%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|2.45%
|-0.43%
|1.89%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|156.27%
|153.86%
|5.28%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|517.90%
|510.74%
|16.96%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|687.18%
|675.96%
|17.03%
|18.61%
Graphite India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|650.00
|
|671.50
|Week Low/High
|622.75
|
|692.00
|Month Low/High
|600.70
|
|770.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.35
|
|908.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|908.00
