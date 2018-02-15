JUST IN
Graphite India Ltd.

BSE: 509488 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GRAPHITE ISIN Code: INE371A01025
BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar 669.50 25.15
(3.90%)
OPEN

655.00

 HIGH

671.50

 LOW

650.00
NSE LIVE 14:44 | 12 Mar 656.85 12.50
(1.94%)
OPEN

657.10

 HIGH

663.00

 LOW

650.00
OPEN 655.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 644.35
VOLUME 136300
52-Week high 908.00
52-Week low 100.35
P/E 25.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,082
Buy Price 669.20
Buy Qty 206.00
Sell Price 669.95
Sell Qty 82.00
About Graphite India Ltd.

Graphite India Ltd

Graphite India Ltd is the pioneer in the manufacture of Graphite Electrode in India. The company's principal activities are to develop, manufacture and market graphite electrodes, pipes and tanks, impervious graphite equipment and related components. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Bangalore, Mandya and Mysore in Karnataka and Ba...

Graphite India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,082
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.07
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 98.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Graphite India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 933.06 337.56 176.41
Other Income 11.48 12.91 -11.08
Total Income 944.54 350.47 169.51
Total Expenses 414.51 301.21 37.61
Operating Profit 530.03 49.26 975.98
Net Profit 340.53 23.38 1356.5
Equity Capital 39.08 39.08 -
Graphite India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cummins India 776.95 -0.24 21537.05
Thermax 1154.90 0.42 13760.63
Graphite India 669.50 3.90 13082.03
HEG 2626.70 2.24 10496.29
Carborundum Uni. 343.95 -0.82 6497.22
Grindwell Norton 502.95 -2.40 5568.66
Graphite India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.21
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 5.90
Insurance 3.06
Mutual Funds 5.66
Indian Public 10.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.67
Graphite India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.65% -5.14% 0.32% -0.69%
1 Month -10.62% -7.60% -1.30% -0.65%
3 Month 2.45% -0.43% 1.89% 1.18%
6 Month 156.27% 153.86% 5.28% 4.55%
1 Year 517.90% 510.74% 16.96% 16.35%
3 Year 687.18% 675.96% 17.03% 18.61%

Graphite India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 650.00
671.50
Week Low/High 622.75
692.00
Month Low/High 600.70
770.00
YEAR Low/High 100.35
908.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
908.00

