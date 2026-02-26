Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JNVST class 6 result 2026: Know expected date, time & steps to download

JNVST class 6 result 2026: Know expected date, time & steps to download

JNVST Class 6 selection test result for Phase 1 is likely to be declared in March 2026. The date and time for the announcement of the result will be confirmed by officials anytime soon

JNVST class 6 result 2026

JNVST class 6 result 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JNVST class 6 result 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is expected to declare the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Phase 1 results in March 2026. While the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed, an official notification is anticipated shortly on the Samiti’s website.
 
The JNVST class 6 exam's first phase was held on December 13, 2026, as scheduled. The date of the second phase test is set on April 11, 2026. On the official website, navodaya.gov.in, students who took the phase 2 JNVST class 6 exams can view their results.

JNVST Class 6 result 2026 date and time (expected)

As per information available on the official portal, the selection test results for summer-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are likely to be declared by the end of March 2026. For winter-bound JNVs, results are expected around May 2026. The Samiti will confirm the precise release date and time closer to the announcement. 
 

How to check JNVST Class 6 Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNV

Also Read

Indian Post

India Post GDS Result 2026 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in soon, check steps

exam stress in students

Helping kids manage exam pressure the right way: What parents should know

NMMS result 2026

NMMS result 2026: TN scholarship results released; check complete list

CTET 2026 Answer Key

CTET 2026 Answer Keys soon: Steps to raise objections, challenge fee & more

NTA CMAT 2026 Result

CMAT 2026 Result: NTA CMAT scorecard expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

 
Step 2: Press on the Class 6 Selection Test Result 2026 link
 
Step 3: Log in using the roll number and date of birth
 
Step 4: The selection test result will be showcased
 
Step 5: Download for later reference.

Other modes to check the JNV Class 6 Selection Test Result?

i. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
 
ii. District Education Officer
 
iii. District Magistrate
 
iv. Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region.
 
Students and parents are advised to keep their admit cards handy and regularly check the official website for timely updates regarding the result declaration.
 

More From This Section

NCERT

NCERT may remove controversial portion on judiciary from class 8 textbook

CBSE board exams 2026

CBSE board exams 2026: Class 10 Science paper starts, analysis coming soon

ICSI CS Dec 2025 result out

ICSI CS Dec 2025 result out at icsi.edu, check how to download scorecard

SC, Supreme Court

SC to examine if NEET-PG cut-off reduction affects quality of education

Schools closed due to Rainfall in India

Delhi govt launches online school admission portal for EWS, DG applicants

Topics : exam results school children schools in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance