JNVST class 6 result 2026: Know expected date, time & steps to download

JNVST class 6 result 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is expected to declare the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Phase 1 results in March 2026. While the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed, an official notification is anticipated shortly on the Samiti’s website.

The JNVST class 6 exam's first phase was held on December 13, 2026, as scheduled. The date of the second phase test is set on April 11, 2026. On the official website, navodaya.gov.in, students who took the phase 2 JNVST class 6 exams can view their results.

JNVST Class 6 result 2026 date and time (expected)

ALSO READ: TS EAMCET registration 2026 started at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, know more As per information available on the official portal, the selection test results for summer-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are likely to be declared by the end of March 2026. For winter-bound JNVs, results are expected around May 2026. The Samiti will confirm the precise release date and time closer to the announcement.

How to check JNVST Class 6 Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNV

Step 2: Press on the Class 6 Selection Test Result 2026 link

Step 3: Log in using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The selection test result will be showcased

Step 5: Download for later reference.

Other modes to check the JNV Class 6 Selection Test Result?

i. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

ii. District Education Officer

iii. District Magistrate

iv. Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region.

Students and parents are advised to keep their admit cards handy and regularly check the official website for timely updates regarding the result declaration.