You are here » Home
» Company
» Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500104
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: HINDPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE094A01015
|
BSE
LIVE
13:48 | 12 Mar
|
359.15
|
1.95
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
357.25
|
HIGH
362.90
|
LOW
357.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
359.75
|
2.70
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
360.10
|
HIGH
362.90
|
LOW
358.05
|OPEN
|357.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|357.20
|VOLUME
|70400
|52-Week high
|493.00
|52-Week low
|327.33
|P/E
|8.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54,728
|Buy Price
|359.15
|Buy Qty
|187.00
|Sell Price
|359.30
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|360.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|357.05
|VOLUME
|918591
|52-Week high
|492.80
|52-Week low
|327.07
|P/E
|8.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54,728
|Buy Price
|359.75
|Buy Qty
|414.00
|Sell Price
|359.85
|Sell Qty
|140.00
|OPEN
|357.25
|CLOSE
|357.20
|VOLUME
|70400
|52-Week high
|493.00
|52-Week low
|327.33
|P/E
|8.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54,728
|Buy Price
|359.15
|Buy Qty
|187.00
|Sell Price
|359.30
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|360.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|357.05
|VOLUME
|918591
|52-Week high
|492.80
|52-Week low
|327.07
|P/E
|8.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54727.99
|Buy Price
|359.75
|Buy Qty
|414.00
|Sell Price
|359.85
|Sell Qty
|140.00
About Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) a fortune 500 company is one of the major integrated oil refining and marketing companies in India. The company is a Mega Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with Navratna status. The company operates in two business segments: Downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The Downstream segment is engaged in refining and marketing of petroleum pr...> More
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|57474.25
|48560.77
|18.36
|Other Income
|474.32
|282.66
|67.81
|Total Income
|57948.57
|48843.43
|18.64
|Total Expenses
|54315.74
|45675.12
|18.92
|Operating Profit
|3632.83
|3168.31
|14.66
|Net Profit
|1949.69
|1590.31
|22.6
|Equity Capital
|1523.82
|1015.88
| -
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Research Reports
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|-4.51%
|-0.11%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-8.25%
|-9.09%
|-1.72%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-13.40%
|-16.03%
|1.45%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-25.45%
|-22.12%
|4.83%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|5.08%
|4.64%
|16.46%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|159.00%
|155.65%
|16.53%
|18.27%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|357.25
|
|362.90
|Week Low/High
|353.75
|
|378.00
|Month Low/High
|353.75
|
|399.00
|YEAR Low/High
|327.33
|
|493.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.58
|
|493.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: