JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500104 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: HINDPETRO ISIN Code: INE094A01015
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 359.15 1.95
(0.55%)
OPEN

357.25

 HIGH

362.90

 LOW

357.25
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 359.75 2.70
(0.76%)
OPEN

360.10

 HIGH

362.90

 LOW

358.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 357.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 357.20
VOLUME 70400
52-Week high 493.00
52-Week low 327.33
P/E 8.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54,728
Buy Price 359.15
Buy Qty 187.00
Sell Price 359.30
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 357.25
CLOSE 357.20
VOLUME 70400
52-Week high 493.00
52-Week low 327.33
P/E 8.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54,728
Buy Price 359.15
Buy Qty 187.00
Sell Price 359.30
Sell Qty 1.00

About Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) a fortune 500 company is one of the major integrated oil refining and marketing companies in India. The company is a Mega Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with Navratna status. The company operates in two business segments: Downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The Downstream segment is engaged in refining and marketing of petroleum pr...> More

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   54,728
EPS - TTM () [*S] 42.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   145.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 5.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 150.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 57474.25 48560.77 18.36
Other Income 474.32 282.66 67.81
Total Income 57948.57 48843.43 18.64
Total Expenses 54315.74 45675.12 18.92
Operating Profit 3632.83 3168.31 14.66
Net Profit 1949.69 1590.31 22.6
Equity Capital 1523.82 1015.88 -
> More on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Reliance Inds. 923.00 1.20 584688.19
I O C L 392.25 1.72 190472.67
B P C L 441.35 0.58 95739.85
H P C L 359.15 0.55 54727.99
M R P L 115.40 -0.30 20225.00
C P C L 341.95 0.18 5091.98
Nagar.Oil Refin. 3.85 -0.77 164.86
> More on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.11
Banks/FIs 3.20
FIIs 24.75
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.80
Indian Public 6.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.18
> More on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
15/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 444 PDF IconDetails
08/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 1252 PDF IconDetails
22/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 1215 PDF IconDetails
11/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 1029 PDF IconDetails
28/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 931 PDF IconDetails
> More on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Research Reports

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.02% -4.51% -0.11% -0.98%
1 Month -8.25% -9.09% -1.72% -0.94%
3 Month -13.40% -16.03% 1.45% 0.88%
6 Month -25.45% -22.12% 4.83% 4.24%
1 Year 5.08% 4.64% 16.46% 16.01%
3 Year 159.00% 155.65% 16.53% 18.27%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 357.25
362.90
Week Low/High 353.75
378.00
Month Low/High 353.75
399.00
YEAR Low/High 327.33
493.00
All TIME Low/High 13.58
493.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: