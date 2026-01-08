The Raja Saab Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 9, coinciding with the Sankranti festival window. Due to Prabhas' enormous fan base, the Telugu horror-comedy, which will be released in several languages, is anticipated to attract large crowds.

It is interesting to note that The Raja Saab will compete fiercely at the box office against Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, turning the holiday weekend into a high-stakes contest between two big performers.

The Raja Saab advance booking

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that 94,735 tickets for The Raja Saab's first day have already been sold through advance bookings. With 62,230 tickets sold for 980 shows at an average price of ₹220, the Telugu original version of the film is leading the way. A respectable 32,431 tickets were sold for 1669 shows of the Hindi version of the film prior to its release.

Just 121 tickets for 12 presentations of the Raja Saab's Tamil adaptation have been sold so far. The Telugu version of the movie generated more than ₹1.72 crore to the overall advance sales revenue of ₹2.55 crore. The Raja Saab is aiming for an opening day with ₹7.66 crore, taking into account reserved tickets.

More about the The Raja Saab advance booking

Andhra Pradesh has been the largest contributor to advance bookings so far, earning ₹1.35 crore (including block seats) and 22% real occupancy across 521 shows. The Prabhas-starring film's ticket price rise was approved by the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday, allowing for higher prices for both paid premieres and regular performances of The Raja Saab throughout the state.

Tickets for the film's paid premiere performances starting on Thursday will only cost ₹1000, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. Tickets for the regular shows, which start on January 9, have been raised by ₹150, bringing the cost per seat in single-screen theaters to ₹297.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab premieres: tickets priced at Rs 1,000: Report For the first 10 days of The Raja Saab's run, ticket prices at Andhra Pradesh multiplexes were increased by ₹200 to ₹377 per seat. Additionally, the film team has been given permission to screen up to 5 episodes per day during this period.

The Raja Saab Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 'Prediction'

If The Raja Saab is able to make about Rs 76 crore net in India on Day 1, Prabhas could set two significant opening-day records, according to a Koimoi report. Due to the celebratory release and the actor's star power, trade forecasts point to a blockbuster opening, particularly in the Telugu states.

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan is presently leading the international market with just a few days remaining until release. Overseas pre-sales for the Vijay film's opening day, including premieres, have already surpassed $3.5 million (Rs 32+ crore).

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay's film storms South India with sellouts The Raja Saab, on the other hand, has already received about $1 million (Rs 9 crore) in international advance bookings for Day 1 and premieres, making its international chances more difficult during the conflict.

The Raja Saab

Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab are among the ensemble cast members of The Raja Saab in addition to Prabhas. Maruthi wrote and directed the movie, while IVY Entertainment and People Media Factory produced it.