Delhi School Holiday: Due to persistent cold and unfavourable weather conditions, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has formally announced that all schools in the nation's capital will stay closed until January 15, 2026.

In order to protect students from inclement weather and associated hazards, the DoE stated in its academic calendar for 2025–2026 that the city's winter vacation, which was initially scheduled for early January, will now extend until the middle of the month.

Delhi extends winter holidays for schools

For several days, Delhi has been plagued by severe cold and thick fog, which has made it difficult for travel within the city. Daytime highs have struggled to climb beyond the teens, with morning temperatures in several areas of the city and the larger National Capital Region hovering around 6°C to 8°C.

Warning locals and commuters of difficult weather in the upcoming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fog and cold wave alerts for remote areas. Cold north-westerly winds have made the situation more uncomfortable, and dense fog has occasionally interfered with air and road transportation.

ALSO READ: ICMAI CMA December 2025 foundation result out; know steps to check Due to winter inversions that trap pollutants near the ground, air quality is still a worry for many Delhi residents. Parents are asked to keep an eye on local weather forecasts, avoid traveling early in the morning when fog is at its worst, and take precautions against cold-related illnesses as schools will be closed until January 15.

Parents raise concerns over extended school holidays

Some parents have voiced worries on social media about private schools resuming classes despite the cold wave, even though the official winter break is set for January 15. Many took to X to report that some private institutions are reopening ahead of the mandated schedule.

According to one post, parents are requesting that the authorities intervene because several schools in the Saket region are planning to open early even though schools in Delhi are meant to be closed.

According to a different tweet, Delhi's government schools are closed due to the bitter cold, while some private institutions are still in session. The message stated that kids are attending school on chilly mornings and requested that all schools adhere to safety regulations.

The Directorate of Education has not yet responded to these allegations with a separate explanation. In order to guarantee that the winter break is implemented consistently throughout all Delhi schools, parents are expecting additional direction.

What about other states on extending school holidays?

Weather-related closures are also occurring in nearby regions in the North. While districts in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have extended closures due to the cold and fog, Haryana's winter holidays last until January 15. Due to the current weather, school closures have also been announced in Assam and Tripura.