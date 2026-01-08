KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 out for TGT, PGT, PRT & non-teaching staff exams

KVS NVS 2026 Exam Date: Admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exams were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on January 8, 2026.

The KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 is available for download on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, for candidates who have applied for teaching and non-teaching positions.

About 15 lakh students are anticipated to take the KVS NVS Exam 2026, which is set to take place on January 10 and 11, 2026. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 15,762 positions in the teaching and non-teaching personnel, including PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, JSA, and MTS.

How to download KVS NVS admit card 2026?

Go to the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, press on KVS Admit Card 2026/NVS Admit Card 2026 link available.

Fill in the login credentials.

Press on the Submit button.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 will be showcased on the screen.

Details mentioned on KVS NVS Admit Card 2026

Candidate’s name and photograph

Registration and roll number

Important instructions for the exam day

Exam date and shift timing

More about the KVS NVS exams 2026

A name mismatch between a candidate’s ID proof and the NVS admit card is a serious concern and must be resolved with valid supporting documents to ensure entry to the exam hall. If a candidate's name has changed (after getting married), they must show documentation linking their previous name on their ID to their new name on their admit card, or the other way around.

There will be negative marking in the KVS exam. A penalty of 0.33 marks will be subtracted for each wrong response. Thus, a candidate should be sure about the answers they choose to select for each question.

Candidates must verify that their name, photo, signature, and category are correct after downloading the admit card. Candidates should contact the CBSE recruiting assistance center right once if there is a mismatch.