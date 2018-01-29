JUST IN
HCL Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532281 Sector: IT
NSE: HCLTECH ISIN Code: INE860A01027
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 970.40 25.75
(2.73%)
OPEN

947.25

 HIGH

976.00

 LOW

947.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 967.65 24.65
(2.61%)
OPEN

950.00

 HIGH

976.00

 LOW

949.00
OPEN 947.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 944.65
VOLUME 173244
52-Week high 1041.50
52-Week low 796.50
P/E 18.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 135,099
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About HCL Technologies Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCL Technologies Ltd is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. The company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software services business process outsourcing and infrastructure services. The company leverages an extensive offshore infrastructure and its global network of office...> More

HCL Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   135,099
EPS - TTM () [*S] 52.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.65
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 2.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 175.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

HCL Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12809 11814 8.42
Other Income 270 256 5.47
Total Income 13079 12070 8.36
Total Expenses 10020 9204 8.87
Operating Profit 3059 2866 6.73
Net Profit 2075 2063 0.58
Equity Capital 278.42 282.24 -
HCL Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCS 3051.85 0.57 584215.62
Infosys 1185.85 1.93 259003.88
HCL Technologies 970.40 2.73 135099.09
Wipro 290.75 1.95 131526.58
Tech Mahindra 619.85 0.11 60721.75
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3926.80 0.98 33534.87
HCL Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.19
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 25.62
Insurance 4.71
Mutual Funds 5.70
Indian Public 2.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.22
HCL Technologies Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
04/09 Reliance Securities Buy 866 PDF IconDetails
28/07 Equirus Securities Accumulate 890 PDF IconDetails
15/05 Angel Borking Buy 847 PDF IconDetails
12/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 839 PDF IconDetails
11/05 Reliance Securities Buy 839 PDF IconDetails
HCL Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.11% 2.64% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.43% 0.38% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 11.16% 11.17% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.30% 12.58% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.86% 14.60% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -5.44% -6.31% 17.24% 19.01%

HCL Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 947.25
976.00
Week Low/High 918.00
976.00
Month Low/High 896.05
976.00
YEAR Low/High 796.50
1042.00
All TIME Low/High 25.84
1058.00

