HCL Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532281
|Sector: IT
|NSE: HCLTECH
|ISIN Code: INE860A01027
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|970.40
|
25.75
(2.73%)
|
OPEN
947.25
|
HIGH
976.00
|
LOW
947.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|967.65
|
24.65
(2.61%)
|
OPEN
950.00
|
HIGH
976.00
|
LOW
949.00
About HCL Technologies Ltd.
HCL Technologies Ltd is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. The company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software services business process outsourcing and infrastructure services. The company leverages an extensive offshore infrastructure and its global network of office...> More
HCL Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|135,099
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|52.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.65
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.57
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|175.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.52
News
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
-
We are partnering a lot of people on electric vehicles: HCL Tech CEO
-
HCL Tech Q3 net up 6% to Rs 22 bn y-o-y; Rs 2 per share dividend announced
-
HCL Technologies posts lower-than-expected profit in third-quarter
-
IT stocks rally; Wipro, TCS, MindTree crosses share buyback price
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
HCL Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12809
|11814
|8.42
|Other Income
|270
|256
|5.47
|Total Income
|13079
|12070
|8.36
|Total Expenses
|10020
|9204
|8.87
|Operating Profit
|3059
|2866
|6.73
|Net Profit
|2075
|2063
|0.58
|Equity Capital
|278.42
|282.24
|-
HCL Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TCS
|3051.85
|0.57
|584215.62
|Infosys
|1185.85
|1.93
|259003.88
|HCL Technologies
|970.40
|2.73
|135099.09
|Wipro
|290.75
|1.95
|131526.58
|Tech Mahindra
|619.85
|0.11
|60721.75
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3926.80
|0.98
|33534.87
HCL Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
HCL Technologies Ltd - Research Reports
HCL Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.11%
|2.64%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.43%
|0.38%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|11.16%
|11.17%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.30%
|12.58%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.86%
|14.60%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-5.44%
|-6.31%
|17.24%
|19.01%
HCL Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|947.25
|
|976.00
|Week Low/High
|918.00
|
|976.00
|Month Low/High
|896.05
|
|976.00
|YEAR Low/High
|796.50
|
|1042.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.84
|
|1058.00
