Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

BSE: 500188 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: HINDZINC ISIN Code: INE267A01025
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 310.20 -3.95
(-1.26%)
OPEN

314.80

 HIGH

315.80

 LOW

302.25
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 309.10 -4.20
(-1.34%)
OPEN

317.25

 HIGH

317.50

 LOW

302.05
About Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, is the market leader in zinc, lead and sulphuric acid business. The company is India's only and the world's largest integrated producer of Zinc-Lead. They are also one of the leading Silver producers in the world. They are one of the lowest cost producers in the world and are well placed to serve the growing demand of Asian countries. Hindustan Zinc is ...> More

Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   131,069
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.82
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 9.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 83.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5922 4987 18.75
Other Income 298 584 -48.97
Total Income 6220 5571 11.65
Total Expenses 2678 2199 21.78
Operating Profit 3542 3372 5.04
Net Profit 2230 2320 -3.88
Equity Capital 845 845 -
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Zinc 310.20 -1.26 131068.81
Hindalco Inds. 225.30 2.48 50579.85
Natl. Aluminium 62.80 0.48 12138.74
Hind.Copper 64.30 1.10 5949.16
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.92
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 2.17
Insurance 0.41
Mutual Funds 1.19
Indian Public 1.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.58
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/01 Equirus Securities Overweight 308 PDF IconDetails
24/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 318 PDF IconDetails
21/07 Equirus Securities Overweight 280 PDF IconDetails
20/07 Reliance Securities Hold 281 PDF IconDetails
13/07 Reliance Securities Buy 276 PDF IconDetails
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.02% -2.06% -0.04% -0.94%
1 Month 0.93% 1.83% -1.65% -0.91%
3 Month 6.73% 5.80% 1.52% 0.92%
6 Month -0.78% 1.56% 4.90% 4.28%
1 Year 9.11% 6.15% 16.54% 16.05%
3 Year 82.26% 81.77% 16.60% 18.30%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 302.25
315.80
Week Low/High 302.25
319.00
Month Low/High 302.25
340.00
YEAR Low/High 226.75
340.00
All TIME Low/High 0.43
340.00

