Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, is the market leader in zinc, lead and sulphuric acid business. The company is India's only and the world's largest integrated producer of Zinc-Lead. They are also one of the leading Silver producers in the world. They are one of the lowest cost producers in the world and are well placed to serve the growing demand of Asian countries. Hindustan Zinc is ...> More