Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
|BSE: 500188
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: HINDZINC
|ISIN Code: INE267A01025
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|310.20
|
-3.95
(-1.26%)
|
OPEN
314.80
|
HIGH
315.80
|
LOW
302.25
|NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|309.10
|
-4.20
(-1.34%)
|
OPEN
317.25
|
HIGH
317.50
|
LOW
302.05
About Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, is the market leader in zinc, lead and sulphuric acid business. The company is India's only and the world's largest integrated producer of Zinc-Lead. They are also one of the leading Silver producers in the world. They are one of the lowest cost producers in the world and are well placed to serve the growing demand of Asian countries. Hindustan Zinc is ...> More
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|131,069
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.82
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|9.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|83.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.73
News
-
Hindustan Zinc to add 3 mn tonne capacity with 2 new mills costing Rs 6 bn
-
Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit declines 4% to Rs 22.3 bn on higher expenses
-
Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Hindustan Zinc Q2 net jumps 34% jump to Rs 2,545 cr on higher output
-
Galvanised steel to help check rail accidents, improve infrastructure: HZL
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
-
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5922
|4987
|18.75
|Other Income
|298
|584
|-48.97
|Total Income
|6220
|5571
|11.65
|Total Expenses
|2678
|2199
|21.78
|Operating Profit
|3542
|3372
|5.04
|Net Profit
|2230
|2320
|-3.88
|Equity Capital
|845
|845
|-
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Zinc
|310.20
|-1.26
|131068.81
|Hindalco Inds.
|225.30
|2.48
|50579.85
|Natl. Aluminium
|62.80
|0.48
|12138.74
|Hind.Copper
|64.30
|1.10
|5949.16
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|22/01
|Equirus Securities
|Overweight
|308
|Details
|24/10
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|318
|Details
|21/07
|Equirus Securities
|Overweight
|280
|Details
|20/07
|Reliance Securities
|Hold
|281
|Details
|13/07
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|276
|Details
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|-2.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|0.93%
|1.83%
|-1.65%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|6.73%
|5.80%
|1.52%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-0.78%
|1.56%
|4.90%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|9.11%
|6.15%
|16.54%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|82.26%
|81.77%
|16.60%
|18.30%
Hindustan Zinc Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|302.25
|
|315.80
|Week Low/High
|302.25
|
|319.00
|Month Low/High
|302.25
|
|340.00
|YEAR Low/High
|226.75
|
|340.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|
|340.00
