Vedanta shares hits all-time high as board approves Hindustan Zinc OFS

Vedanta shares gained 3.8 per cent in trade, logging an all-time high at ₹732.65 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the committee of directors of the company approved the offer for sale (OFS) for Hindustan Zinc.

At 9:35 AM, Vedanta's share price was trading 3.7 per cent higher at ₹731.75 per share on BSE. Around the same time, Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 0.65 per cent lower at ₹721.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 82,230.74.

In a year, Vedanta shares have gained 63.8 per cent, and Hindustan Zinc has rallied 65.8 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex rose 7.8 per cent.

Vedanta informed the exchanges that its authorised committee of directors has approved the sale of up to 6,70,00,000 equity shares of Hindustan Zinc, representing 1.59 per cent of Hindustan Zinc’s issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

“We wish to inform you that the duly authorised committee of directors of Vedanta Limited (“Committee”) has, today i.e. January 27, 2026, at around 04:15 PM IST, approved the sale of upto 6,70,00,000 equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), representing 1.59 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of HZL, by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism, in accordance with applicable laws and the circulars issued by theSecurities and Exchange Board of India and the stock exchanges,” the filing read.

In a separate filing, HZL said that the floor price of the offer has been set at ₹685 per share, representing a 5.8 per cent discount on Tuesday's closing price of ₹726.6 apiece on the BSE. At this price, the company can realise around ₹4,589.5 crore through the OFS.

The OFS comprises a base stake of 0.79 per cent. If oversubscribed, a further 0.79 per cent will be sold, bringing the total sale to 1.59 per cent. The OFS opens for non-retail investors on Wednesday, January 28, and for retail investors on Thursday, the company said.

As of December 31, Vedanta’s shareholding in the zinc and silver miner stood at 61.84 per cent, while the Indian government held a 27.92 per cent stake, making it the second-largest shareholder in Hindustan Zinc.

That apart, Vedanta is scheduled to release its Q3FY26 numbers on Thursday, January 29, 2026.