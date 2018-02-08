You are here » Home
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530965
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: IOC
|ISIN Code: INE242A01010
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
400.55
|
14.95
(3.88%)
|
OPEN
388.90
|
HIGH
403.00
|
LOW
387.75
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
400.65
|
15.15
(3.93%)
|
OPEN
389.50
|
HIGH
403.00
|
LOW
387.50
About Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is India's flagship national oil company with business interests straddling the entire hydrocarbon value chain - from refining pipeline transportation and marketing of petroleum products to exploration & production of crude oil & gas marketing of natural gas and petrochemicals. The company is the leading Indian corporate in the Fortune 'Global 500' listing ranked ...> More
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|110666.93
|93101.85
|18.87
|Other Income
|1353.43
|807.76
|67.55
|Total Income
|112020.36
|93909.61
|19.29
|Total Expenses
|97398.19
|85168.09
|14.36
|Operating Profit
|14622.17
|8741.52
|67.27
|Net Profit
|7883.22
|3994.91
|97.33
|Equity Capital
|4855.9
|4855.9
| -
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.53%
|5.02%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.57%
|5.81%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.49%
|-1.04%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.87%
|-6.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|7.53%
|6.91%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|131.76%
|128.97%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|387.75
|
|403.00
|Week Low/High
|377.40
|
|403.00
|Month Low/High
|361.85
|
|403.00
|YEAR Low/High
|361.85
|
|463.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.01
|
|463.00
Quick Links for Indian Oil Corporation: