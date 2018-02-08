JUST IN
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530965 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: IOC ISIN Code: INE242A01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 400.55 14.95
(3.88%)
OPEN

388.90

 HIGH

403.00

 LOW

387.75
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 400.65 15.15
(3.93%)
OPEN

389.50

 HIGH

403.00

 LOW

387.50
About Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is India's flagship national oil company with business interests straddling the entire hydrocarbon value chain - from refining pipeline transportation and marketing of petroleum products to exploration & production of crude oil & gas marketing of natural gas and petrochemicals. The company is the leading Indian corporate in the Fortune 'Global 500' listing ranked ...> More

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   194,503
EPS - TTM () [*S] 40.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   190.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 4.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 219.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 110666.93 93101.85 18.87
Other Income 1353.43 807.76 67.55
Total Income 112020.36 93909.61 19.29
Total Expenses 97398.19 85168.09 14.36
Operating Profit 14622.17 8741.52 67.27
Net Profit 7883.22 3994.91 97.33
Equity Capital 4855.9 4855.9 -
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Reliance Inds. 929.35 1.90 588710.69
I O C L 400.55 3.88 194503.07
B P C L 446.85 1.83 96932.94
H P C L 366.45 2.59 55840.38
M R P L 116.20 0.39 20365.21
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.98
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 7.09
Insurance 6.17
Mutual Funds 4.40
Indian Public 2.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.53
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 387 PDF IconDetails
29/05 Edelweiss Buy 426 PDF IconDetails
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 312 PDF IconDetails
01/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 575 PDF IconDetails
29/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 572 PDF IconDetails
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.53% 5.02% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.57% 5.81% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.49% -1.04% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.87% -6.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 7.53% 6.91% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 131.76% 128.97% 17.24% 19.01%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 387.75
403.00
Week Low/High 377.40
403.00
Month Low/High 361.85
403.00
YEAR Low/High 361.85
463.00
All TIME Low/High 17.01
463.00

