India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532189
|Sector: Services
|NSE: ITDC
|ISIN Code: INE353K01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|382.20
|
-0.45
(-0.12%)
|
OPEN
389.65
|
HIGH
390.00
|
LOW
380.95
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|382.80
|
-1.30
(-0.34%)
|
OPEN
389.40
|
HIGH
390.00
|
LOW
380.00
About India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,278
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1661.74
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|13.30
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.27
Announcement
-
A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Tuesday February 13 2018
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Tuesday February 13 2018 At 11:00 A
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Received & Disposed Of During The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
India Tourism Development Corporation Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|102.14
|143.51
|-28.83
|Other Income
|16.23
|4.73
|243.13
|Total Income
|118.38
|148.24
|-20.14
|Total Expenses
|95.84
|133.8
|-28.37
|Operating Profit
|22.54
|14.43
|56.2
|Net Profit
|13.38
|8.26
|61.99
|Equity Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|-
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Coffee Day Enter
|288.85
|0.47
|6101.96
|Westlife Develop
|316.60
|1.90
|4926.30
|Mahindra Holiday
|296.80
|0.29
|3957.23
|I T D C
|382.20
|-0.12
|3278.13
|EIH Assoc.Hotels
|526.85
|1.73
|1605.31
|Hotel Leela Ven.
|17.50
|0.00
|1103.46
|TajGVK Hotels
|154.80
|2.04
|970.60
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.59%
|-9.56%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.71%
|-15.08%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.38%
|-25.79%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.35%
|-24.81%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.07%
|0.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|193.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|380.95
|
|390.00
|Week Low/High
|380.95
|
|429.00
|Month Low/High
|380.95
|
|480.00
|YEAR Low/High
|376.70
|
|746.00
|All TIME Low/High
|56.00
|
|2218.00
