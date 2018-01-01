JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532189 Sector: Services
NSE: ITDC ISIN Code: INE353K01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 382.20 -0.45
(-0.12%)
OPEN

389.65

 HIGH

390.00

 LOW

380.95
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 382.80 -1.30
(-0.34%)
OPEN

389.40

 HIGH

390.00

 LOW

380.00
About India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,278
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1661.74
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   13.30
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.27
Announcement

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 102.14 143.51 -28.83
Other Income 16.23 4.73 243.13
Total Income 118.38 148.24 -20.14
Total Expenses 95.84 133.8 -28.37
Operating Profit 22.54 14.43 56.2
Net Profit 13.38 8.26 61.99
Equity Capital 85.77 85.77 -
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 0.47 6101.96
Westlife Develop 316.60 1.90 4926.30
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.29 3957.23
I T D C 382.20 -0.12 3278.13
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1.73 1605.31
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 1103.46
TajGVK Hotels 154.80 2.04 970.60
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 87.03
Banks/FIs 3.68
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 1.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.18
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.59% -9.56% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.71% -15.08% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.38% -25.79% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.35% -24.81% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.07% 0.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 193.55% NA 17.24% 19.01%

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 380.95
390.00
Week Low/High 380.95
429.00
Month Low/High 380.95
480.00
YEAR Low/High 376.70
746.00
All TIME Low/High 56.00
2218.00

