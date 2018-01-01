JUST IN
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

BSE: 500219 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JISLJALEQS ISIN Code: INE175A01038
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 105.00 0.90
(0.86%)
OPEN

106.00

 HIGH

106.50

 LOW

103.55
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 105.10 1.05
(1.01%)
OPEN

106.25

 HIGH

106.50

 LOW

103.45
About Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) was incorporated in 30th December of the year 1986. JISL is a diversified Company of Irrigation Products. There is more to Jain Irrigation than irrigation. The Corporation has multi product industrial profile and manufacturers of Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation Systems and Components; PVC, Polyethylene (HDPE, MDPE) & Polypropylene Piping Systems; Plastic Sheets...> More

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr) [#] 5,338
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.26
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   37.50
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.68
Book Value / Share () [*S] 88.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone     [#] Included DVR Market Cap

News

Announcement

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1889.63 1444.94 30.78
Other Income 38.76 4.44 772.97
Total Income 1928.39 1449.38 33.05
Total Expenses 1667.48 1256.49 32.71
Operating Profit 260.91 192.89 35.26
Net Profit 67.28 6.95 868.06
Equity Capital 103.13 95.89 -
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supreme Inds. 1182.30 -0.72 15021.12
Astral Poly 871.00 0.96 10434.58
Finolex Inds. 632.50 0.33 7849.32
Jain Irrigation 105.00 0.86 5338.37
V I P Inds. 321.50 -2.19 4542.80
Time Technoplast 165.00 0.12 3730.65
Sintex Plastics 59.95 0.08 3561.63
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.46
Banks/FIs 0.52
FIIs 34.80
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.46
Indian Public 13.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.32
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
21/08 Centrum Broking Accumulate 96 PDF IconDetails
17/11 Centrum Broking Accumulate 89 PDF IconDetails
01/06 Motilal Oswal Buy 64 PDF IconDetails
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.83% -8.65% -0.04% -0.92%
1 Month -14.77% -11.05% -1.66% -0.89%
3 Month -8.34% -11.35% 1.52% 0.94%
6 Month -1.22% 2.09% 4.89% 4.30%
1 Year 16.86% 14.99% 16.54% 16.07%
3 Year 58.13% 57.45% 16.60% 18.33%

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 103.55
106.50
Week Low/High 99.95
115.00
Month Low/High 99.95
128.00
YEAR Low/High 82.80
150.00
All TIME Low/High 1.51
252.00

