Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 500219
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JISLJALEQS
|ISIN Code: INE175A01038
|
BSE
LIVE
13:53 | 12 Mar
|
105.00
|
0.90
(0.86%)
|
OPEN
106.00
|
HIGH
106.50
|
LOW
103.55
|
NSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
105.10
|
1.05
(1.01%)
|
OPEN
106.25
|
HIGH
106.50
|
LOW
103.45
About Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) was incorporated in 30th December of the year 1986. JISL is a diversified Company of Irrigation Products. There is more to Jain Irrigation than irrigation. The Corporation has multi product industrial profile and manufacturers of Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation Systems and Components; PVC, Polyethylene (HDPE, MDPE) & Polypropylene Piping Systems; Plastic Sheets...> More
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1889.63
|1444.94
|30.78
|Other Income
|38.76
|4.44
|772.97
|Total Income
|1928.39
|1449.38
|33.05
|Total Expenses
|1667.48
|1256.49
|32.71
|Operating Profit
|260.91
|192.89
|35.26
|Net Profit
|67.28
|6.95
|868.06
|Equity Capital
|103.13
|95.89
| -
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - Research Reports
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.83%
|-8.65%
|-0.04%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-14.77%
|-11.05%
|-1.66%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|-8.34%
|-11.35%
|1.52%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|-1.22%
|2.09%
|4.89%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|16.86%
|14.99%
|16.54%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|58.13%
|57.45%
|16.60%
|18.33%
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|103.55
|
|106.50
|Week Low/High
|99.95
|
|115.00
|Month Low/High
|99.95
|
|128.00
|YEAR Low/High
|82.80
|
|150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.51
|
|252.00
