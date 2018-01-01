Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) was incorporated in 30th December of the year 1986. JISL is a diversified Company of Irrigation Products. There is more to Jain Irrigation than irrigation. The Corporation has multi product industrial profile and manufacturers of Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation Systems and Components; PVC, Polyethylene (HDPE, MDPE) & Polypropylene Piping Systems; Plastic Sheets...> More