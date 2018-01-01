You are here » Home
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509715
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: JAYSREETEA
|ISIN Code: INE364A01020
|
BSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
95.80
|
-1.15
(-1.19%)
|
OPEN
97.20
|
HIGH
97.95
|
LOW
95.80
|
NSE
LIVE
14:43 | 12 Mar
|
96.75
|
-0.65
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
97.45
|
HIGH
99.75
|
LOW
95.70
About Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
Incorporated as Jay Shree Tea Gardens in Oct.'45 with two tea estates, the company changed its name to Jay Shree Tea and Industries (JSTI) in 1960. It was promoted by B K Birla.
Started with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 7.86 lac, it was raised to Rs 39.05 lac in 1947 and thereafter only a rights equity issue was made during 1960 in the ratio 1:5.
The company manages around 12 tea g...> More
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|202.33
|170.53
|18.65
|Other Income
|5.74
|3.28
|75
|Total Income
|208.07
|173.81
|19.71
|Total Expenses
|178.94
|159.9
|11.91
|Operating Profit
|29.13
|13.91
|109.42
|Net Profit
|16.51
|0.77
|2044.16
|Equity Capital
|14.44
|14.44
| -
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.04%
|-4.35%
|0.33%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|-13.26%
|-12.88%
|-1.29%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|-16.08%
|-17.87%
|1.89%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|-3.28%
|-2.32%
|5.28%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|-11.58%
|-10.75%
|16.97%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|21.11%
|22.31%
|17.03%
|18.60%
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|95.80
|
|97.95
|Week Low/High
|94.75
|
|103.00
|Month Low/High
|94.75
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|90.20
|
|144.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.05
|
|210.00
