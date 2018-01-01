JUST IN
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509715 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: JAYSREETEA ISIN Code: INE364A01020
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 95.80 -1.15
(-1.19%)
OPEN

97.20

 HIGH

97.95

 LOW

95.80
NSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar 96.75 -0.65
(-0.67%)
OPEN

97.45

 HIGH

99.75

 LOW

95.70
OPEN 97.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 96.95
VOLUME 5313
52-Week high 143.90
52-Week low 90.20
P/E 115.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 277
Buy Price 95.80
Buy Qty 51.00
Sell Price 96.60
Sell Qty 230.00
About Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Jay Shree Tea Gardens in Oct.'45 with two tea estates, the company changed its name to Jay Shree Tea and Industries (JSTI) in 1960. It was promoted by B K Birla. Started with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 7.86 lac, it was raised to Rs 39.05 lac in 1947 and thereafter only a rights equity issue was made during 1960 in the ratio 1:5. The company manages around 12 tea g...> More

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   277
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 115.42
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 101.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 202.33 170.53 18.65
Other Income 5.74 3.28 75
Total Income 208.07 173.81 19.71
Total Expenses 178.94 159.9 11.91
Operating Profit 29.13 13.91 109.42
Net Profit 16.51 0.77 2044.16
Equity Capital 14.44 14.44 -
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indag Rubber 174.40 5.99 457.80
Rossell India 98.10 -0.81 360.03
Rubfila Intl. 74.05 -0.27 334.85
Jay Shree Tea 95.80 -1.19 276.67
Dhunseri Tea 288.60 -4.14 202.02
Pix Transmission 136.80 0.26 186.46
GRP 1244.95 -0.64 165.58
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.36
Banks/FIs 1.56
FIIs 5.13
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.49
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.04% -4.35% 0.33% -0.70%
1 Month -13.26% -12.88% -1.29% -0.67%
3 Month -16.08% -17.87% 1.89% 1.17%
6 Month -3.28% -2.32% 5.28% 4.53%
1 Year -11.58% -10.75% 16.97% 16.34%
3 Year 21.11% 22.31% 17.03% 18.60%

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 95.80
97.95
Week Low/High 94.75
103.00
Month Low/High 94.75
114.00
YEAR Low/High 90.20
144.00
All TIME Low/High 14.05
210.00

