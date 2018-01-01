Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Jay Shree Tea Gardens in Oct.'45 with two tea estates, the company changed its name to Jay Shree Tea and Industries (JSTI) in 1960. It was promoted by B K Birla. Started with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 7.86 lac, it was raised to Rs 39.05 lac in 1947 and thereafter only a rights equity issue was made during 1960 in the ratio 1:5. The company manages around 12 tea g...> More