JSW Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 500228
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: JSWSTEEL
|ISIN Code: INE019A01038
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|295.00
|
3.80
(1.30%)
|
OPEN
294.00
|
HIGH
297.50
|
LOW
291.80
|NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|294.15
|
2.20
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
295.20
|
HIGH
297.90
|
LOW
291.80
|OPEN
|294.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|291.20
|VOLUME
|232439
|52-Week high
|320.50
|52-Week low
|175.05
|P/E
|20.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|71,307
|Buy Price
|294.85
|Buy Qty
|402.00
|Sell Price
|295.10
|Sell Qty
|207.00
|OPEN
|295.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|291.95
|VOLUME
|2855588
|52-Week high
|320.45
|52-Week low
|175.15
|P/E
|20.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|71,307
|Buy Price
|294.10
|Buy Qty
|1027.00
|Sell Price
|294.25
|Sell Qty
|727.00
About JSW Steel Ltd.
JSW Steel Ltd the flagship company of the JSW Group is an integrated steel manufacturer. JSW Steel is the largest private sector steel manufacturer in terms of installed capacity. The company offers the entire gamut of steel products - Hot Rolled Cold Rolled Galvanized Galvalume Pre-painted Galvanised Pre-painted Galvalume TMT Rebars Wire Rods & Special Steel Bars Rounds & Blooms. They have manufa...> More
JSW Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|71,307
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.67
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.11
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|225.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.77
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|101.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.90
News
-
Resolution of Bhushan Steel bankruptcy is credit positive, says Moody's
-
-
Tata Steel emerges as the top bidder for debt-laden Bhushan Steel
-
-
Moody's upgrades JSW Steel's corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba3
JSW Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17861
|14012
|27.47
|Other Income
|42
|33
|27.27
|Total Income
|17903
|14045
|27.47
|Total Expenses
|14274
|11191
|27.55
|Operating Profit
|3629
|2854
|27.15
|Net Profit
|1760
|714
|146.5
|Equity Capital
|241
|240
|-
JSW Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JSW Steel
|295.00
|1.30
|71307.40
|Tata Steel
|615.80
|1.68
|69376.64
|S A I L
|70.55
|1.58
|29140.89
|Jindal Steel
|227.20
|2.48
|20820.61
JSW Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JSW Steel Ltd - Research Reports
JSW Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.30%
|-3.72%
|-0.04%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-5.04%
|-4.91%
|-1.66%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|17.86%
|16.52%
|1.52%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|9.50%
|11.65%
|4.89%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|67.66%
|66.33%
|16.53%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|209.68%
|206.50%
|16.60%
|18.32%
JSW Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|291.80
|
|297.50
|Week Low/High
|284.40
|
|302.00
|Month Low/High
|284.40
|
|321.00
|YEAR Low/High
|175.05
|
|321.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|321.00
