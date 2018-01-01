JUST IN
JSW Steel Ltd.

BSE: 500228 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: JSWSTEEL ISIN Code: INE019A01038
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 295.00 3.80
(1.30%)
OPEN

294.00

 HIGH

297.50

 LOW

291.80
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 294.15 2.20
(0.75%)
OPEN

295.20

 HIGH

297.90

 LOW

291.80
About JSW Steel Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd

JSW Steel Ltd the flagship company of the JSW Group is an integrated steel manufacturer. JSW Steel is the largest private sector steel manufacturer in terms of installed capacity. The company offers the entire gamut of steel products - Hot Rolled Cold Rolled Galvanized Galvalume Pre-painted Galvanised Pre-painted Galvalume TMT Rebars Wire Rods & Special Steel Bars Rounds & Blooms. They have manufa...

JSW Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   71,307
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.11
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   225.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.77
Book Value / Share () [*S] 101.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

JSW Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17861 14012 27.47
Other Income 42 33 27.27
Total Income 17903 14045 27.47
Total Expenses 14274 11191 27.55
Operating Profit 3629 2854 27.15
Net Profit 1760 714 146.5
Equity Capital 241 240 -
JSW Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JSW Steel 295.00 1.30 71307.40
Tata Steel 615.80 1.68 69376.64
S A I L 70.55 1.58 29140.89
Jindal Steel 227.20 2.48 20820.61
JSW Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.68
Banks/FIs 0.34
FIIs 19.76
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.55
Indian Public 9.08
Custodians 0.43
Other 10.64
JSW Steel Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
02/08 HDFC Securities Neutral 223 PDF IconDetails
18/05 Centrum Broking Hold 190 PDF IconDetails
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1636 PDF IconDetails
27/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1738 PDF IconDetails
19/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 1305 PDF IconDetails
JSW Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.30% -3.72% -0.04% -0.93%
1 Month -5.04% -4.91% -1.66% -0.90%
3 Month 17.86% 16.52% 1.52% 0.92%
6 Month 9.50% 11.65% 4.89% 4.29%
1 Year 67.66% 66.33% 16.53% 16.06%
3 Year 209.68% 206.50% 16.60% 18.32%

JSW Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 291.80
297.50
Week Low/High 284.40
302.00
Month Low/High 284.40
321.00
YEAR Low/High 175.05
321.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
321.00

Quick Links for JSW Steel: