Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 500247
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: KOTAKBANK
|ISIN Code: INE237A01028
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|1101.00
|
16.05
(1.48%)
|
OPEN
1085.05
|
HIGH
1101.00
|
LOW
1083.45
|NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|1099.25
|
16.80
(1.55%)
|
OPEN
1087.50
|
HIGH
1100.95
|
LOW
1083.50
|OPEN
|1085.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1084.95
|VOLUME
|34625
|52-Week high
|1132.50
|52-Week low
|803.20
|P/E
|53.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209,791
|Buy Price
|1100.65
|Buy Qty
|114.00
|Sell Price
|1101.50
|Sell Qty
|260.00
|OPEN
|1087.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1082.45
|VOLUME
|754250
|52-Week high
|1131.00
|52-Week low
|803.00
|P/E
|53.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209,791
|Buy Price
|1099.35
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|1099.45
|Sell Qty
|22.00
|OPEN
|1085.05
|CLOSE
|1084.95
|VOLUME
|34625
|52-Week high
|1132.50
|52-Week low
|803.20
|P/E
|53.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209,791
|Buy Price
|1100.65
|Buy Qty
|114.00
|Sell Price
|1101.50
|Sell Qty
|260.00
|OPEN
|1087.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1082.45
|VOLUME
|754250
|52-Week high
|1131.00
|52-Week low
|803.00
|P/E
|53.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209791.14
|Buy Price
|1099.35
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|1099.45
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is one of the fastest growing banks and among the most admired financial institutions in India. The Bank offers transaction banking operates lending verticals manages IPOs and provides working capital loans. They have one of the largest and most respected Wealth Management teams in India providing the widest range of solutions to high net worth individuals entrepreneurs bus...> More
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|209,791
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|20.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|53.29
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|184.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.96
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6390.71
|5666.07
|12.79
|Other Income
|3722.74
|2003.97
|85.77
|Total Income
|10113.45
|7670.04
|31.86
|Total Expenses
|4400.01
|2796.54
|57.34
|Operating Profit
|5713.44
|4873.5
|17.23
|Net Profit
|1618.06
|1249.94
|29.45
|Equity Capital
|952.35
|919.63
|-
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|HDFC Bank
|1865.00
|0.64
|483734.38
|St Bk of India
|249.05
|-1.62
|214982.46
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1101.00
|1.48
|209791.14
|ICICI Bank
|296.80
|1.40
|190714.78
|Axis Bank
|510.00
|0.92
|130858.35
|IndusInd Bank
|1725.00
|1.59
|103537.94
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/04
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|915
|Details
|22/07
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|761
|Details
|21/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|761
|Details
|10/06
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|754
|Details
|11/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|732
|Details
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.19%
|0.32%
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|5.58%
|6.52%
|-1.68%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|10.03%
|8.94%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|7.74%
|9.10%
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|32.99%
|33.17%
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|60.76%
|61.11%
|16.57%
|18.27%
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1083.45
|
|1101.00
|Week Low/High
|1074.55
|
|1117.00
|Month Low/High
|1033.00
|
|1117.00
|YEAR Low/High
|803.20
|
|1133.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.64
|
|1133.00
Quick Links for Kotak Mahindra Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices