JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

BSE: 500247 Sector: Financials
NSE: KOTAKBANK ISIN Code: INE237A01028
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 1101.00 16.05
(1.48%)
OPEN

1085.05

 HIGH

1101.00

 LOW

1083.45
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 1099.25 16.80
(1.55%)
OPEN

1087.50

 HIGH

1100.95

 LOW

1083.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1085.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1084.95
VOLUME 34625
52-Week high 1132.50
52-Week low 803.20
P/E 53.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 209,791
Buy Price 1100.65
Buy Qty 114.00
Sell Price 1101.50
Sell Qty 260.00
OPEN 1085.05
CLOSE 1084.95
VOLUME 34625
52-Week high 1132.50
52-Week low 803.20
P/E 53.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 209,791
Buy Price 1100.65
Buy Qty 114.00
Sell Price 1101.50
Sell Qty 260.00

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is one of the fastest growing banks and among the most admired financial institutions in India. The Bank offers transaction banking operates lending verticals manages IPOs and provides working capital loans. They have one of the largest and most respected Wealth Management teams in India providing the widest range of solutions to high net worth individuals entrepreneurs bus...> More

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   209,791
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 53.29
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 184.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6390.71 5666.07 12.79
Other Income 3722.74 2003.97 85.77
Total Income 10113.45 7670.04 31.86
Total Expenses 4400.01 2796.54 57.34
Operating Profit 5713.44 4873.5 17.23
Net Profit 1618.06 1249.94 29.45
Equity Capital 952.35 919.63 -
> More on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Financials Results

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HDFC Bank 1865.00 0.64 483734.38
St Bk of India 249.05 -1.62 214982.46
Kotak Mah. Bank 1101.00 1.48 209791.14
ICICI Bank 296.80 1.40 190714.78
Axis Bank 510.00 0.92 130858.35
IndusInd Bank 1725.00 1.59 103537.94
> More on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Peer Group

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.06
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 39.41
Insurance 1.65
Mutual Funds 7.00
Indian Public 9.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.61
> More on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/04 HDFC Securities Buy 915 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 761 PDF IconDetails
21/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 761 PDF IconDetails
10/06 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 754 PDF IconDetails
11/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 732 PDF IconDetails
> More on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Research Reports

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.19% 0.32% -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month 5.58% 6.52% -1.68% -0.94%
3 Month 10.03% 8.94% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 7.74% 9.10% 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year 32.99% 33.17% 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year 60.76% 61.11% 16.57% 18.27%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1083.45
1101.00
Week Low/High 1074.55
1117.00
Month Low/High 1033.00
1117.00
YEAR Low/High 803.20
1133.00
All TIME Low/High 0.64
1133.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kotak Mahindra Bank: