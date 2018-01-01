You are here » Home
Nila Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530377
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: NILAINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE937C01029
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
19.65
|
0.40
(2.08%)
|
OPEN
19.40
|
HIGH
19.95
|
LOW
19.15
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
19.55
|
0.30
(1.56%)
|
OPEN
19.35
|
HIGH
19.90
|
LOW
19.10
About Nila Infrastructures Ltd.
Nila Infrastructures Ltd
The company was incorporated on 26 Feb.'90 and became public in 1994. It was promoted by Manoj Vadodaria and Kanubhai Vadodaria.The company is engaged in construction activity in and around the developed areas of Ahmedabad. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Apr.'95 to strengthen its capital base and to enlarge the scope of operations.
Nila Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nila Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|53.89
|50.47
|6.78
|Other Income
|3.75
|5.03
|-25.45
|Total Income
|57.64
|55.49
|3.87
|Total Expenses
|44.67
|42.19
|5.88
|Operating Profit
|12.97
|13.31
|-2.55
|Net Profit
|5.88
|5.74
|2.44
|Equity Capital
|39.39
|39.3
| -
Nila Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group
Nila Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nila Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.44%
|-4.40%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.38%
|-14.07%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.69%
|-13.30%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.79%
|17.42%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|16.27%
|15.34%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|142.59%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nila Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.15
|
|19.95
|Week Low/High
|18.75
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|18.75
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.75
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|29.00
