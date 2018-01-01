JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nila Infrastructures Ltd

Nila Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530377 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: NILAINFRA ISIN Code: INE937C01029
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 19.65 0.40
(2.08%)
OPEN

19.40

 HIGH

19.95

 LOW

19.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 19.55 0.30
(1.56%)
OPEN

19.35

 HIGH

19.90

 LOW

19.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 19.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.25
VOLUME 327729
52-Week high 29.15
52-Week low 14.75
P/E 28.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 774
Buy Price 19.65
Buy Qty 19500.00
Sell Price 19.70
Sell Qty 4500.00
OPEN 19.40
CLOSE 19.25
VOLUME 327729
52-Week high 29.15
52-Week low 14.75
P/E 28.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 774
Buy Price 19.65
Buy Qty 19500.00
Sell Price 19.70
Sell Qty 4500.00

About Nila Infrastructures Ltd.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd

The company was incorporated on 26 Feb.'90 and became public in 1994. It was promoted by Manoj Vadodaria and Kanubhai Vadodaria.The company is engaged in construction activity in and around the developed areas of Ahmedabad. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Apr.'95 to strengthen its capital base and to enlarge the scope of operations. The company is developing a scheme of ...> More

Nila Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   774
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.48
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   11.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nila Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 53.89 50.47 6.78
Other Income 3.75 5.03 -25.45
Total Income 57.64 55.49 3.87
Total Expenses 44.67 42.19 5.88
Operating Profit 12.97 13.31 -2.55
Net Profit 5.88 5.74 2.44
Equity Capital 39.39 39.3 -
> More on Nila Infrastructures Ltd Financials Results

Nila Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramky Infra 191.90 -0.34 1097.67
Patel Engg. 65.65 0.00 1030.70
B.L.Kashyap 38.60 1.45 831.44
Nila Infrastruct 19.65 2.08 774.01
Elpro Intl. 43.45 -1.59 736.48
Parsvnath Devl. 15.75 -4.83 685.41
Ganesh Housing 135.35 0.59 666.33
> More on Nila Infrastructures Ltd Peer Group

Nila Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.90
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 5.69
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 19.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.25
> More on Nila Infrastructures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nila Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.44% -4.40% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.38% -14.07% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.69% -13.30% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.79% 17.42% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 16.27% 15.34% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 142.59% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nila Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.15
19.95
Week Low/High 18.75
22.00
Month Low/High 18.75
24.00
YEAR Low/High 14.75
29.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
29.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nila Infrastructures: