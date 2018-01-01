Nila Infrastructures Ltd

The company was incorporated on 26 Feb.'90 and became public in 1994. It was promoted by Manoj Vadodaria and Kanubhai Vadodaria.The company is engaged in construction activity in and around the developed areas of Ahmedabad. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Apr.'95 to strengthen its capital base and to enlarge the scope of operations. The company is developing a scheme of ...> More