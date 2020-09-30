Panchmahal Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513511
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: PANCHMSTEL
|ISIN Code: INE798F01010
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|42.25
|
-2.00
(-4.52%)
|
OPEN
43.05
|
HIGH
43.05
|
LOW
42.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Panchmahal Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|43.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.25
|VOLUME
|6014
|52-Week high
|85.05
|52-Week low
|27.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|42.25
|Buy Qty
|8883.00
|Sell Price
|43.70
|Sell Qty
|11.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Panchmahal Steel Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company to manufacture 18,000 tpa of mild steel ingots, Panchmahal Steel (PSL) became a sick unit and a winding up petition was filed by the creditors. In Feb.'76, the Gujarat High Court sanctioned the takeover of PSL by R L Malhotra and Ashok Malhotra from the previous management. After the takeover, the company turned around. Rolling facilities were set up in...> More
Panchmahal Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|81
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
-
-
Reg. 13(3) - Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Period Ended 31.12.2017
-
Rectified Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half-Year Period Ended 30.09.20
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
Panchmahal Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|87.81
|80.7
|8.81
|Other Income
|2.23
|1.78
|25.28
|Total Income
|90.04
|82.48
|9.17
|Total Expenses
|82.48
|75.78
|8.84
|Operating Profit
|7.57
|6.7
|12.99
|Net Profit
|1.43
|0.82
|74.39
|Equity Capital
|19.08
|19.08
|-
Panchmahal Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mahamaya Steel
|69.15
|-3.02
|93.84
|Guj.Nat.Resour.
|24.00
|0.00
|93.00
|Raghav Product.
|129.00
|7.50
|92.62
|Panchmahal Steel
|42.25
|-4.52
|80.61
|Shah Alloys
|37.45
|4.90
|74.15
|Umiya Tubes
|98.00
|-2.24
|73.60
|S.A.L Steel
|8.09
|3.32
|68.74
Panchmahal Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Panchmahal Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.47%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-27.16%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-24.69%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-28.99%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|38.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|1.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Panchmahal Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.05
|
|43.05
|Week Low/High
|42.05
|
|51.00
|Month Low/High
|42.05
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.65
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|400.00
