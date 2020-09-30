Panchmahal Steel Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company to manufacture 18,000 tpa of mild steel ingots, Panchmahal Steel (PSL) became a sick unit and a winding up petition was filed by the creditors. In Feb.'76, the Gujarat High Court sanctioned the takeover of PSL by R L Malhotra and Ashok Malhotra from the previous management. After the takeover, the company turned around. Rolling facilities were set up in...> More