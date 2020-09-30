JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Panchmahal Steel Ltd

Panchmahal Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513511 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: PANCHMSTEL ISIN Code: INE798F01010
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 42.25 -2.00
(-4.52%)
OPEN

43.05

 HIGH

43.05

 LOW

42.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Panchmahal Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 43.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 44.25
VOLUME 6014
52-Week high 85.05
52-Week low 27.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 81
Buy Price 42.25
Buy Qty 8883.00
Sell Price 43.70
Sell Qty 11.00
OPEN 43.05
CLOSE 44.25
VOLUME 6014
52-Week high 85.05
52-Week low 27.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 81
Buy Price 42.25
Buy Qty 8883.00
Sell Price 43.70
Sell Qty 11.00

About Panchmahal Steel Ltd.

Panchmahal Steel Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company to manufacture 18,000 tpa of mild steel ingots, Panchmahal Steel (PSL) became a sick unit and a winding up petition was filed by the creditors. In Feb.'76, the Gujarat High Court sanctioned the takeover of PSL by R L Malhotra and Ashok Malhotra from the previous management. After the takeover, the company turned around. Rolling facilities were set up in...> More

Panchmahal Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   81
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Panchmahal Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 87.81 80.7 8.81
Other Income 2.23 1.78 25.28
Total Income 90.04 82.48 9.17
Total Expenses 82.48 75.78 8.84
Operating Profit 7.57 6.7 12.99
Net Profit 1.43 0.82 74.39
Equity Capital 19.08 19.08 -
> More on Panchmahal Steel Ltd Financials Results

Panchmahal Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mahamaya Steel 69.15 -3.02 93.84
Guj.Nat.Resour. 24.00 0.00 93.00
Raghav Product. 129.00 7.50 92.62
Panchmahal Steel 42.25 -4.52 80.61
Shah Alloys 37.45 4.90 74.15
Umiya Tubes 98.00 -2.24 73.60
S.A.L Steel 8.09 3.32 68.74
> More on Panchmahal Steel Ltd Peer Group

Panchmahal Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.62
Banks/FIs 3.96
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.74
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.54
> More on Panchmahal Steel Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Panchmahal Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.47% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -27.16% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -24.69% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -28.99% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 38.07% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 1.81% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Panchmahal Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.05
43.05
Week Low/High 42.05
51.00
Month Low/High 42.05
64.00
YEAR Low/High 27.65
85.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
400.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Panchmahal Steel: