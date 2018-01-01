Phoenix Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 503100
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: PHOENIXLTD
|ISIN Code: INE211B01039
|BSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar
|681.00
|
-13.70
(-1.97%)
|
OPEN
708.70
|
HIGH
711.00
|
LOW
680.70
|NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|680.00
|
-19.05
(-2.73%)
|
OPEN
702.50
|
HIGH
712.95
|
LOW
679.55
About Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Phoenix Mills Ltd is India's leading developer/operator of 'Iconic Large Format Retail-Led Mixed Use Developments' in city centric location. The company operations generally span most aspects of real estate development, from the planning, execution and marketing of projects, through to the management and operation of the completed development. Phoenix Mills Ltd was incorporated in the year 1905...> More
Phoenix Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,426
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|65.11
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|120.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|163.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.18
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
The Phoenix Mills Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
-
The Phoenix Mills Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Phoenix Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|416.61
|436.69
|-4.6
|Other Income
|10.59
|11.23
|-5.7
|Total Income
|427.19
|447.92
|-4.63
|Total Expenses
|209.86
|222.96
|-5.88
|Operating Profit
|217.33
|224.96
|-3.39
|Net Profit
|58.82
|62.95
|-6.56
|Equity Capital
|30.62
|30.61
|-
Phoenix Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Godrej Propert.
|734.00
|-0.86
|15889.63
|Dilip Buildcon
|980.75
|0.09
|13413.72
|Prestige Estates
|302.90
|-0.54
|11358.75
|Phoenix Mills
|681.00
|-1.97
|10426.11
|Indbull.RealEst.
|203.70
|1.52
|9668.62
|Sunteck Realty
|403.40
|0.10
|5901.74
|Sobha
|545.75
|-1.13
|5176.44
Phoenix Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Phoenix Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.78%
|12.20%
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|12.44%
|15.39%
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|21.82%
|20.11%
|1.60%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|33.87%
|38.59%
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|84.30%
|81.87%
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|84.35%
|81.19%
|16.69%
|18.24%
Phoenix Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|680.70
|
|711.00
|Week Low/High
|596.00
|
|717.00
|Month Low/High
|560.00
|
|717.00
|YEAR Low/High
|365.45
|
|717.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.51
|
|717.00
