Phoenix Mills Ltd.

BSE: 503100 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: PHOENIXLTD ISIN Code: INE211B01039
BSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar 681.00 -13.70
(-1.97%)
OPEN

708.70

 HIGH

711.00

 LOW

680.70
NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 680.00 -19.05
(-2.73%)
OPEN

702.50

 HIGH

712.95

 LOW

679.55
About Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Phoenix Mills Ltd

Phoenix Mills Ltd is India's leading developer/operator of 'Iconic Large Format Retail-Led Mixed Use Developments' in city centric location. The company operations generally span most aspects of real estate development, from the planning, execution and marketing of projects, through to the management and operation of the completed development. Phoenix Mills Ltd was incorporated in the year 1905...> More

Phoenix Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,426
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 65.11
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 163.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Phoenix Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 416.61 436.69 -4.6
Other Income 10.59 11.23 -5.7
Total Income 427.19 447.92 -4.63
Total Expenses 209.86 222.96 -5.88
Operating Profit 217.33 224.96 -3.39
Net Profit 58.82 62.95 -6.56
Equity Capital 30.62 30.61 -
Phoenix Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Godrej Propert. 734.00 -0.86 15889.63
Dilip Buildcon 980.75 0.09 13413.72
Prestige Estates 302.90 -0.54 11358.75
Phoenix Mills 681.00 -1.97 10426.11
Indbull.RealEst. 203.70 1.52 9668.62
Sunteck Realty 403.40 0.10 5901.74
Sobha 545.75 -1.13 5176.44
Phoenix Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.84
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 29.77
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.30
Indian Public 2.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.31
Phoenix Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.78% 12.20% 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month 12.44% 15.39% -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month 21.82% 20.11% 1.60% 0.86%
6 Month 33.87% 38.59% 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year 84.30% 81.87% 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year 84.35% 81.19% 16.69% 18.24%

Phoenix Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 680.70
711.00
Week Low/High 596.00
717.00
Month Low/High 560.00
717.00
YEAR Low/High 365.45
717.00
All TIME Low/High 0.51
717.00

