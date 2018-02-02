You are here » Home
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531273
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE986B01036
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
17.00
|
0.45
(2.72%)
|
OPEN
16.20
|
HIGH
17.25
|
LOW
16.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd
Incorporated on 3 Feb.'86, Radhe Developers India was promoted by Ashish Patel and Prafulbhai Patel.
The company is in the business of construction and estate development activities.
The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'95 to strengthen the capital base and to fund construction activities for residential and commercial complexes and to broad-base the equity.
The company divers...
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.83
|1.03
|174.76
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.73
|-64.38
|Total Income
|3.09
|1.76
|75.57
|Total Expenses
|2.17
|1.4
|55
|Operating Profit
|0.92
|0.36
|155.56
|Net Profit
|0.6
|0.2
|200
|Equity Capital
|25.18
|25.18
| -
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-65.48%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|62.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.20
|
|17.25
|Week Low/High
|15.65
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|15.50
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.75
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|166.00
