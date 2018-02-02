JUST IN
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531273 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE986B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 17.00 0.45
(2.72%)
OPEN

16.20

 HIGH

17.25

 LOW

16.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd

Incorporated on 3 Feb.'86, Radhe Developers India was promoted by Ashish Patel and Prafulbhai Patel. The company is in the business of construction and estate development activities. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'95 to strengthen the capital base and to fund construction activities for residential and commercial complexes and to broad-base the equity. The company divers...

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.36
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.83 1.03 174.76
Other Income 0.26 0.73 -64.38
Total Income 3.09 1.76 75.57
Total Expenses 2.17 1.4 55
Operating Profit 0.92 0.36 155.56
Net Profit 0.6 0.2 200
Equity Capital 25.18 25.18 -
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Real News 23.30 -4.90 46.60
Nimbus Proj. 62.00 -2.36 46.13
Rodium Real. 141.95 -2.97 46.13
Radhe Develop. 17.00 2.72 42.81
HB Estate Devel. 26.40 1.73 42.61
D S Kulkarni Dev 16.00 -3.90 41.28
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 54.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.28
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -65.48% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 62.99% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.20
17.25
Week Low/High 15.65
20.00
Month Low/High 15.50
22.00
YEAR Low/High 13.75
59.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
166.00

