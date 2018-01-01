Rain Industries Ltd

Rain Commodities Limited (RCL), one of the leading producers of cement in South India was incorporated on 15th March 1974 under the name and style of Tadpatri Cements Limited. RCL is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement (under the brand 'Priya Cement') and Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) along with generation of Electricity. At present, Rain owns and operates 3 cement plants with a combined...> More