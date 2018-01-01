JUST IN
Rain Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500339 Sector: Others
NSE: RAIN ISIN Code: INE855B01025
BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar 386.75 -1.75
(-0.45%)
394.50

398.00

379.90
NSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 386.45 -3.00
(-0.77%)
395.00

397.00

380.00
OPEN 394.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 388.50
VOLUME 259718
52-Week high 475.50
52-Week low 91.80
P/E 407.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,008
Buy Price 386.10
Buy Qty 240.00
Sell Price 386.70
Sell Qty 404.00
About Rain Industries Ltd.

Rain Industries Ltd

Rain Commodities Limited (RCL), one of the leading producers of cement in South India was incorporated on 15th March 1974 under the name and style of Tadpatri Cements Limited. RCL is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement (under the brand 'Priya Cement') and Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) along with generation of Electricity. At present, Rain owns and operates 3 cement plants with a combined...> More

Rain Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,008
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 407.11
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.51
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rain Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3144.79 2373.45 32.5
Other Income 20.66 40.49 -48.98
Total Income 3165.45 2413.94 31.13
Total Expenses 2570.85 1938.76 32.6
Operating Profit 594.61 475.18 25.13
Net Profit 318.38 89.81 254.5
Equity Capital 67.27 67.27 -
Rain Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
3M India 20294.95 0.02 22872.41
Adani Enterp. 156.00 0.00 17156.88
Rain Industries 386.75 -0.45 13008.34
Future Consumer 50.75 -3.88 9710.67
Aegis Logistics 248.00 2.25 8283.20
MMTC 47.50 3.94 4750.00
Rain Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.10
Banks/FIs 0.61
FIIs 18.41
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.59
Indian Public 24.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.42
Rain Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.77% 6.65% 0.00% -0.98%
1 Month -1.46% -1.48% -1.62% -0.95%
3 Month 4.78% 2.14% 1.56% 0.88%
6 Month 149.60% 172.24% 4.94% 4.23%
1 Year 285.40% 288.39% 16.58% 16.00%
3 Year 1068.43% 1067.52% 16.65% 18.26%

Rain Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 379.90
398.00
Week Low/High 344.50
398.00
Month Low/High 344.50
409.00
YEAR Low/High 91.80
476.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
476.00

