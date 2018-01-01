Rain Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500339
|Sector: Others
|NSE: RAIN
|ISIN Code: INE855B01025
|BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar
|386.75
|
-1.75
(-0.45%)
|
OPEN
394.50
|
HIGH
398.00
|
LOW
379.90
|NSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar
|386.45
|
-3.00
(-0.77%)
|
OPEN
395.00
|
HIGH
397.00
|
LOW
380.00
About Rain Industries Ltd.
Rain Commodities Limited (RCL), one of the leading producers of cement in South India was incorporated on 15th March 1974 under the name and style of Tadpatri Cements Limited. RCL is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement (under the brand 'Priya Cement') and Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) along with generation of Electricity. At present, Rain owns and operates 3 cement plants with a combined...> More
Rain Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13,008
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.95
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|407.11
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.51
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.10
News
Announcement
-
Rain Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Rain Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3144.79
|2373.45
|32.5
|Other Income
|20.66
|40.49
|-48.98
|Total Income
|3165.45
|2413.94
|31.13
|Total Expenses
|2570.85
|1938.76
|32.6
|Operating Profit
|594.61
|475.18
|25.13
|Net Profit
|318.38
|89.81
|254.5
|Equity Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|-
Rain Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|3M India
|20294.95
|0.02
|22872.41
|Adani Enterp.
|156.00
|0.00
|17156.88
|Rain Industries
|386.75
|-0.45
|13008.34
|Future Consumer
|50.75
|-3.88
|9710.67
|Aegis Logistics
|248.00
|2.25
|8283.20
|MMTC
|47.50
|3.94
|4750.00
Rain Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rain Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.77%
|6.65%
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-1.46%
|-1.48%
|-1.62%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|4.78%
|2.14%
|1.56%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|149.60%
|172.24%
|4.94%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|285.40%
|288.39%
|16.58%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|1068.43%
|1067.52%
|16.65%
|18.26%
Rain Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|379.90
|
|398.00
|Week Low/High
|344.50
|
|398.00
|Month Low/High
|344.50
|
|409.00
|YEAR Low/High
|91.80
|
|476.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|476.00
