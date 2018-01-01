JUST IN
Raymond Ltd.

BSE: 500330 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAYMOND ISIN Code: INE301A01014
About Raymond Ltd.

Raymond Ltd

Raymond Limited, the largest integrated manufacturer of worsted fabric in the world was incorporated as the Raymond Woollen mill during the year 1925 in the area around Thane creek. The company comprises in three business divisions, such as Textiles, Engineering and Aviation. Textile division of the company has a distribution network of more than 4,000 multi-brand outlets and over 400 exclusive re...

Raymond Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,598
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 72.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 25 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 206.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Raymond Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1484.24 1306.87 13.57
Other Income 30.58 23.84 28.27
Total Income 1514.82 1330.71 13.84
Total Expenses 1382.7 1260.91 9.66
Operating Profit 132.12 69.8 89.28
Net Profit 30.71 -14.69 309.05
Equity Capital 61.38 61.38 -
Raymond Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vardhman Textile 1322.50 0.75 7595.12
Lak. Mach. Works 6440.00 0.08 7058.24
Welspun India 60.85 -0.25 6113.60
Raymond 912.00 1.32 5597.86
Bombay Dyeing 238.80 -1.49 4932.41
Lux Industries 1782.00 0.95 4499.55
Trident 67.45 0.67 3437.25
Raymond Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.77
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 10.12
Insurance 1.89
Mutual Funds 15.50
Indian Public 20.81
Custodians 1.30
Other 6.16
Raymond Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.98% -2.70% 0.01% -0.98%
1 Month -6.94% -5.65% -1.60% -0.95%
3 Month -6.66% -4.51% 1.57% 0.88%
6 Month 0.40% 3.02% 4.95% 4.24%
1 Year 43.37% 42.29% 16.60% 16.00%
3 Year 75.91% 77.61% 16.66% 18.26%

Raymond Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

