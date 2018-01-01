Raymond Ltd.
|BSE: 500330
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAYMOND
|ISIN Code: INE301A01014
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|912.00
|
11.90
(1.32%)
|
OPEN
907.00
|
HIGH
914.00
|
LOW
901.25
|NSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar
|911.60
|
9.85
(1.09%)
|
OPEN
908.90
|
HIGH
915.00
|
LOW
902.00
About Raymond Ltd.
Raymond Limited, the largest integrated manufacturer of worsted fabric in the world was incorporated as the Raymond Woollen mill during the year 1925 in the area around Thane creek. The company comprises in three business divisions, such as Textiles, Engineering and Aviation. Textile division of the company has a distribution network of more than 4,000 multi-brand outlets and over 400 exclusive re...> More
Raymond Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,598
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.52
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|72.84
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.14
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|206.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.41
News
-
GST, weak demand, falling exports continue to hound branded apparel makers
-
-
Billionaires taken to task by rise of Indian small investors
-
More trouble for Gautam Singhania? Sebi looks into Raymond's property deals
-
Raymond Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1484.24
|1306.87
|13.57
|Other Income
|30.58
|23.84
|28.27
|Total Income
|1514.82
|1330.71
|13.84
|Total Expenses
|1382.7
|1260.91
|9.66
|Operating Profit
|132.12
|69.8
|89.28
|Net Profit
|30.71
|-14.69
|309.05
|Equity Capital
|61.38
|61.38
|-
Raymond Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vardhman Textile
|1322.50
|0.75
|7595.12
|Lak. Mach. Works
|6440.00
|0.08
|7058.24
|Welspun India
|60.85
|-0.25
|6113.60
|Raymond
|912.00
|1.32
|5597.86
|Bombay Dyeing
|238.80
|-1.49
|4932.41
|Lux Industries
|1782.00
|0.95
|4499.55
|Trident
|67.45
|0.67
|3437.25
Raymond Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.98%
|-2.70%
|0.01%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-6.94%
|-5.65%
|-1.60%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-6.66%
|-4.51%
|1.57%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|0.40%
|3.02%
|4.95%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|43.37%
|42.29%
|16.60%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|75.91%
|77.61%
|16.66%
|18.26%
Raymond Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|901.25
|
|914.00
|Week Low/High
|874.80
|
|940.00
|Month Low/High
|874.80
|
|995.00
|YEAR Low/High
|577.55
|
|1141.00
|All TIME Low/High
|27.67
|
|1141.00
