Reliance Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500325
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: RELIANCE
|ISIN Code: INE002A01018
|BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar
|923.65
|
11.60
(1.27%)
|
OPEN
918.90
|
HIGH
924.60
|
LOW
916.20
|NSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|924.00
|
10.90
(1.19%)
|
OPEN
920.00
|
HIGH
925.00
|
LOW
917.55
About Reliance Industries Ltd.
Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company on all major financial parameters. In 2004 Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian private sector organisation to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list. The company operates world-class manufacturing facilities across the country at Allahabad Barabanki Dahej Hazira Hoshiarpur Jamnagar Nagothane Nagpur Naroda Patalganga Silv...> More
Reliance Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|585,100
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|52.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.69
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.56
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|473.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.95
News
-
Reliance Jio shoots off another letter in escalating spate with COAI
-
RIL-BP's $4 bn plan for developing 3 sets of discoveries in KG-D6 approved
-
Andhra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.75 trn; RIL to invest Rs 550 bn for next 5 yrs
-
UP Investors' Summit: Jio to invest Rs 100 bn in 3 yrs, create 100,000 jobs
-
UP Investors' Summit 2018: Jio to invest Rs 100-bn in 3 years, says Ambani
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Reliance Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Reliance Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|99810
|79408
|25.69
|Other Income
|2257
|2736
|-17.51
|Total Income
|102067
|82144
|24.25
|Total Expenses
|82222
|67907
|21.08
|Operating Profit
|19845
|14237
|39.39
|Net Profit
|9445
|7524
|25.53
|Equity Capital
|5921
|2951
|-
Reliance Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Reliance Inds.
|923.65
|1.27
|585099.94
|I O C L
|392.35
|1.75
|190521.23
|B P C L
|442.50
|0.84
|95989.31
|H P C L
|360.30
|0.87
|54903.23
Reliance Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Reliance Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|21/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|1586
|Details
|25/04
|HDFC Securities
|Neutral
|1414
|Details
|17/01
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|1076
|Details
|17/01
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1077
|Details
|21/10
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1089
|Details
Reliance Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|-2.59%
|-0.02%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|0.98%
|2.89%
|-1.63%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|0.94%
|0.30%
|1.55%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|12.19%
|13.09%
|4.92%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|44.16%
|43.59%
|16.57%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|113.87%
|112.45%
|16.63%
|18.24%
Reliance Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|916.20
|
|924.60
|Week Low/High
|888.30
|
|950.00
|Month Low/High
|888.30
|
|959.00
|YEAR Low/High
|617.05
|
|990.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.08
|
|990.00
