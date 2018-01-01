JUST IN
Reliance Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500325 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: RELIANCE ISIN Code: INE002A01018
OPEN 918.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 912.05
VOLUME 138010
52-Week high 990.00
52-Week low 617.05
P/E 17.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 585,100
Buy Price 923.30
Buy Qty 2100.00
Sell Price 923.65
Sell Qty 27.00
OPEN 918.90
CLOSE 912.05
VOLUME 138010
52-Week high 990.00
52-Week low 617.05
P/E 17.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 585,100
Buy Price 923.30
Buy Qty 2100.00
Sell Price 923.65
Sell Qty 27.00

About Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company on all major financial parameters. In 2004 Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian private sector organisation to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list. The company operates world-class manufacturing facilities across the country at Allahabad Barabanki Dahej Hazira Hoshiarpur Jamnagar Nagothane Nagpur Naroda Patalganga Silv...> More

Reliance Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   585,100
EPS - TTM () [*S] 52.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.56
Book Value / Share () [*S] 473.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Reliance Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 99810 79408 25.69
Other Income 2257 2736 -17.51
Total Income 102067 82144 24.25
Total Expenses 82222 67907 21.08
Operating Profit 19845 14237 39.39
Net Profit 9445 7524 25.53
Equity Capital 5921 2951 -
> More on Reliance Industries Ltd Financials Results

Reliance Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Reliance Inds. 923.65 1.27 585099.94
I O C L 392.35 1.75 190521.23
B P C L 442.50 0.84 95989.31
H P C L 360.30 0.87 54903.23
> More on Reliance Industries Ltd Peer Group

Reliance Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.20
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 23.55
Insurance 8.42
Mutual Funds 2.62
Indian Public 9.38
Custodians 2.69
Other 6.92
> More on Reliance Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Reliance Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
21/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1586 PDF IconDetails
25/04 HDFC Securities Neutral 1414 PDF IconDetails
17/01 HDFC Securities Buy 1076 PDF IconDetails
17/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1077 PDF IconDetails
21/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1089 PDF IconDetails
> More on Reliance Industries Ltd Research Reports

Reliance Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.06% -2.59% -0.02% -1.00%
1 Month 0.98% 2.89% -1.63% -0.97%
3 Month 0.94% 0.30% 1.55% 0.86%
6 Month 12.19% 13.09% 4.92% 4.22%
1 Year 44.16% 43.59% 16.57% 15.98%
3 Year 113.87% 112.45% 16.63% 18.24%

Reliance Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 916.20
924.60
Week Low/High 888.30
950.00
Month Low/High 888.30
959.00
YEAR Low/High 617.05
990.00
All TIME Low/High 5.08
990.00

