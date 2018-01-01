You are here » Home
» Company
» Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 500390
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: RELINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE036A01016
|
BSE
LIVE
14:04 | 12 Mar
|
422.00
|
5.50
(1.32%)
|
OPEN
422.70
|
HIGH
426.85
|
LOW
410.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:49 | 12 Mar
|
424.00
|
7.20
(1.73%)
|
OPEN
423.45
|
HIGH
426.80
|
LOW
409.70
|OPEN
|422.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.50
|VOLUME
|194330
|52-Week high
|630.00
|52-Week low
|390.60
|P/E
|8.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11,098
|Buy Price
|421.60
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|421.85
|Sell Qty
|118.00
|OPEN
|423.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.80
|VOLUME
|1964708
|52-Week high
|620.05
|52-Week low
|390.55
|P/E
|8.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11,098
|Buy Price
|424.05
|Buy Qty
|235.00
|Sell Price
|424.30
|Sell Qty
|629.00
|OPEN
|422.70
|CLOSE
|416.50
|VOLUME
|194330
|52-Week high
|630.00
|52-Week low
|390.60
|P/E
|8.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11,098
|Buy Price
|421.60
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|421.85
|Sell Qty
|118.00
|OPEN
|423.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.80
|VOLUME
|1964708
|52-Week high
|620.05
|52-Week low
|390.55
|P/E
|8.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11098.18
|Buy Price
|424.05
|Buy Qty
|235.00
|Sell Price
|424.30
|Sell Qty
|629.00
About Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is a part of the Reliance Group, India's third largest business house. The company is one of India's fastest growing companies in the infrastructure sector. It ranks among India's top listed private companies on all major financial parameters, including assets, sales, profits and market capitalization. Their presence spans across three verticals, namely Eng...> More
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5861.04
|5723.58
|2.4
|Other Income
|772.65
|1394.47
|-44.59
|Total Income
|6633.69
|7118.05
|-6.8
|Total Expenses
|4504.52
|4945.63
|-8.92
|Operating Profit
|2129.17
|2172.42
|-1.99
|Net Profit
|235.97
|293.47
|-19.59
|Equity Capital
|263.03
|263.03
| -
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Research Reports
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.56%
|-4.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-8.28%
|-6.09%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-6.26%
|-5.74%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-18.07%
|-15.57%
|4.84%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-25.33%
|-25.73%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|-12.91%
|-9.30%
|16.54%
|18.28%
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|410.25
|
|426.85
|Week Low/High
|406.00
|
|451.00
|Month Low/High
|406.00
|
|473.00
|YEAR Low/High
|390.60
|
|630.00
|All TIME Low/High
|35.00
|
|2632.00
Quick Links for Reliance Infrastructure: