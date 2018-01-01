JUST IN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 500390 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: RELINFRA ISIN Code: INE036A01016
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 422.00 5.50
(1.32%)
OPEN

422.70

 HIGH

426.85

 LOW

410.25
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 424.00 7.20
(1.73%)
OPEN

423.45

 HIGH

426.80

 LOW

409.70
About Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is a part of the Reliance Group, India's third largest business house. The company is one of India's fastest growing companies in the infrastructure sector. It ranks among India's top listed private companies on all major financial parameters, including assets, sales, profits and market capitalization. Their presence spans across three verticals, namely Eng...

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,098
EPS - TTM () [*S] 47.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   90.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 818.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5861.04 5723.58 2.4
Other Income 772.65 1394.47 -44.59
Total Income 6633.69 7118.05 -6.8
Total Expenses 4504.52 4945.63 -8.92
Operating Profit 2129.17 2172.42 -1.99
Net Profit 235.97 293.47 -19.59
Equity Capital 263.03 263.03 -
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CESC 973.50 -0.85 12904.72
JSW Energy 78.00 -1.27 12792.39
Torrent Power 252.45 0.10 12133.25
Reliance Infra. 422.00 1.32 11098.18
Reliance Power 38.60 0.65 10827.80
Adani Power 25.85 1.57 9970.19
JP Power Ven. 6.18 20.00 3705.53
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.36
Banks/FIs 0.36
FIIs 24.12
Insurance 8.88
Mutual Funds 2.85
Indian Public 9.46
Custodians 2.67
Other 2.81
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
02/03 Prabhudas Lilladher Not Rated 552 PDF IconDetails
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.56% -4.06% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -8.28% -6.09% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -6.26% -5.74% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month -18.07% -15.57% 4.84% 4.25%
1 Year -25.33% -25.73% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year -12.91% -9.30% 16.54% 18.28%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 410.25
426.85
Week Low/High 406.00
451.00
Month Low/High 406.00
473.00
YEAR Low/High 390.60
630.00
All TIME Low/High 35.00
2632.00

